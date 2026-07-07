New NCAA Rule Could Have Major Impact On FSU Football

The NCAA made a major change in recent weeks that will impact the futures of college athletes.

After much deliberation, the governing body decided to alter its eligibility. Moving forward, Division I student-athletes will have up to five years of eligibility to compete.

READ MORE: FSU Football Making Major Game Day Change After 17 Years

That means redshirts and injury waivers are essentially being tabled. In fact, the only exceptions that the NCAA will recognize under the age-based rules include pregnancy, active-duty military service, and official religious missions.

The days of stashing development prospects on the scout team for a year are over. With that being said, Florida State could benefit from the new rules.

According to the NCAA, athletes who have eligibility remaining for the 2025-26 are able to operate within two parameters. They can defer to the previous rules or take advantage of the new age-based model. Essentially, the choice is theirs.

That is notable as the Seminoles have seven true seniors on their roster who could play another season if that's in their best interests.

Tre Wisner, Running Back

Wisner transferred to Florida State following three seasons at Texas. Though he was plagued by injuries last year, Wisner has the potential to be a game-changer when healthy.

In 2024, he was named third-team All-SEC, rushing 226 times for 1,064 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with 44 receptions for 311 yards and another score.

All six of Florida State's running backs are eligible to suit up in 2027.

Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The crown jewel of the Seminoles' roster, Robinson broke onto the national scene in his first season at Florida State. He led the team and finished among the top wide receivers in the country with 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns.

Robinson already surprised everyone by coming back for another year. He probably won't do it twice, though it's worth noting that the 2027 NFL Draft class is stacked at wide receiver.

Desirrio Riles, Tight End

Riles made the move up from the G6 to P4 level this offseason, joining the Seminoles after beginning his college career at East Carolina.

Though he missed some time during spring practice, it sounded like Riles had a promising couple of weeks. The Seminoles are hoping to build on the 28 catches for 362 yards and 2 touchdowns that he posted last season.

Rylan Kennedy, Defensive End

Kennedy is a defender that Florida State is counting on to produce this fall. He primarily contributed in a backup role at Texas A&M, but the Seminoles have higher aspirations.

A projected starter, Kennedy could add another year of tape to his resume if he's interested in sticking around in Tallahassee.

Blake Nichelson, Linebacker

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) is tackled by Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time has a tendency to fly, and that's certainly the case when it comes to Nichelson. A rising senior, this was going to be his final year with the program; now it might not be, depending on what he chooses to do.

Nichelson is in the mix to earn a starter job, but he'll be a key part of the rotation regardless of where he sits on the depth chart. It still feels like he hasn't reached his potential, and maybe that could lead him towards another year.

He's totaled 112 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery in garnet and gold.

Quindarrius Jones, Cornerback

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) runs with the football ahead of Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones missed the second half of 2026 following a season-ending injury in the loss to Miami. He was limited for most of spring practice but is firmly among the candidates to start opposite Ja'Bril Rawls.

The veteran is another Seminole who has an opportunity to ascend late in his college career. He has the size, athleticism, and competitive instincts that FSU looks for in the defensive backfield.

In 27 appearances, Jones has totaled 25 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, and 1 blocked field goal that he returned for a touchdown.

Donny Hiebert, Safety

Hiebert has been through the highs and lows since joining Florida State as a walk-on in 2023. He's earned playing time on special teams and as a reserve on defense.

Though he may be from Gainesville, Hiebert is a beloved member of the roster. He brings the right mentality on and off the field, and in the 105-player roster limit era, it's important to have good culture guys.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.