Pandemonium Continues in Tallahassee as FSU Moves to 1-8 in UNC Loss
The Florida State Seminoles moved to 1-8 in what has been a devastating season in 2024. The 'Noles dropped their fifth straight game and after being knocked out of bowl contention last weekend against rival Miami. The story remained the same against the Tar Heels in a 35-11 loss that has left fans still scratching their heads about what is going on in Tallahassee.
FSU received the ball first but the offense faltered and went three-and-out. Both teams traded third downs after a one yard stop by defensive back Shyheim Brown, Florida State got the ball back on offense and wide receiver Hykeem Williams moved the offense across midfield on a 33-yard catch and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald put the Seminoles on the board first with a 56 yard punt.
The UNC offense responded with a 24-yard completion to Kobe Paysour and moved into the Seminole redzone on another 16-yard pass to John Copenhaver. The 'Noles held at their own goal line after a tackle for loss by linebacker Omar Graham, Jr.
After back to back sacks on quarterback Brock Glenn, the Tar Heels forced another punt. While the Seminole defense seemed to hold, issues continued to show up on defense. North Carolina was able to capitalize on a missed tackle by KJ Kirkland allowing a 38 yard run after the catch by Jacolby Criswell.
The Tar Heels were able to capitalized on the intermediate pasing game and leading rusher Omarion Hampton gave North Carolina six on a one yard rush. Kicker Lucas Osada's extra point was good making the score 7-3.
Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek entered the game and continued to make an impact with his legs. After a run pass option, he was able to convert on third down with a 12-yard rush. But the offense was forced to another three-and-out.
Hampton and the North Carolina offense were able to march downfield and Paysour put them in scoring position on an 18-yard reception. UNC was able to add another score on the ground off of Hampton putting the Tar Heels up by 11 with less than two minutes left in the half.
The North Carolina defense was also able to string together a few explosive plays on back-to-back sacks by defensive lineman Beau Atkinson. Florida State's Darrell Jackson, Jr., added another sack to his season as the seconds dwindled in the second quarter. UNC's Osada botched his 54-yard field goal attempt and the 'Noles headed into the locker room.
The defense continued to give up big plays on third down, helping Criswell and the UNC offense move the ball with ease. Running back Davion Gause moved the Tar Heels into scoring position. Hampton put another six on the board off of a 31 yard rush making the score 21-3.
Glenn replaced Kromenhoek and started FSU's drive off with a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Malik Benson. On fourth and three, Glenn found wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas in the end zone. Wide receiver Lawayne McCoy converted for two, making the score 11-21.
UNC responded with a 43-yard run by Hampton and a horse collar penalty moved them inside the Seminole 15-yard line. The fourth score for UNC came off of a one-yard rush by Hampton.
Glenn found tight end Kyle Morlock to help extend a third-and-10 drive followed by a five yard rush from running back Caziah Holmes. Glenn overturned the ball on a fumbled pass intended for Morlock giving UNC the ball at midfield. Hampton scored his fifth touchdown of the night on a 50-yard shovel pass to put the Tar Heels up by 24.
The troubles continued for FSU after Kromenhoek added another turnover in the game. Safety Will Hardy jumped a route on a pass intended for Douglas, ending the Seminoles' drive yet again.
Running back Lawrance Toafili got the Seminole offense moving on a 32-yard reception from Kromenhoek but on the following play Kromenhoek threw his second interception of the night.
The Seminoles are set to play Notre Dame on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.
