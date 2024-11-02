FSU Football vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's last ACC matchup of the 2024 season as the Seminoles underdgo final preparations to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels. FSU has never lost to Mack Brown, holding an 11-0 all-time record, including 2-0 since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Ahead of the matchup, it's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. True freshman running back Kam Davis and redshirt senior offensive tackle Darius Washington were not available in the loss to Miami. Redshirt sophomore safety Ashlynd Barker, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jaylen Early went down during the course of the game.
Junior running back Jaylin Lucas, senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt junior defensive end Jaden Jones, and true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard have all been ruled out for the year. True freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier is also believed to be out for the season as he's been spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using crutches to move around prior to home games.
Running back Roydell Williams is out for an undisclosed period of time after popping up with an injury prior to the game against Cal. Plus, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and linebacker Shawn Murphy have missed multiple games this season with various ailments.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Tar Heels.
— The Seminoles will continue to be shorthanded in the backfield as true freshman running back Kam Davis isn't dressed out for the second straight game. He joins Jaylin Lucas and Roydell Williams on the sidelines.
— Darius Washington is dressed out and warming up. We shall see if he's able to go.
— I haven't spotted redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward or redshirt sophomore defensive back Ashlynd Barker. Both went down with injuries last weekend.
— Maurice Smith looks like he won't play on Saturday. Jacob Rizy appears to be starting at center for FSU, joined by left tackle Darius Washington, left guard Andre' Otto, right guard Jaylen Early, and right tackle Jeremiah Byers.
