Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Kickoff is closing in for No. 25 Florida State's sixth game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Following losses to Virginia and Miami, head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are in desperate need of getting back on the right track.
The Seminoles and Panthers will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Latest On Injured Players Leading Up To Florida State-Pitt
The Seminoles have already ruled out ten players for the matchup, including offensive tackle Micah Pettus, wide receiver Squirrel White, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, running back Kam Davis, cornerback Quindarrius Jones, and tight end Chase Loftin, who have all been listed on the depth chart at different points of the season. Jones will miss the remainder of the year due to an injury that will require surgery.
Pettus and White were projected starters this week. Boggs is the primary backup to sophomore Lawayne McCoy in the slot.
Florida State has deemed junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr., redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker, and redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee game-time decisions.
Those are the main trio of players we'll be monitoring from the FSU side. As for Pittsburgh, senior running back Desmond Reid, redshirt sophomore safety Cruce Brookins, redshirt senior cornerback Tamon Lynum, and redshirt senior Javon McIntyre.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Panthers
— Junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. briefly came out for warmups but then went back into the locker room. Unclear if he will be able to play.
— Pittman Jr. is not with the tight ends in pregame. Markeston Douglas and Landen Thomas will likely receive the most snaps if he can't go.
— Redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker is warming up after missing last week due to an injury.
— I haven't spotted redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee or redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams.
— Pitt's Desmond Reid is warming up.
