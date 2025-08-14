Promising defender faces setback during Florida State's fall camp
The competition across Florida State's defensive backfield has drawn plenty of intrigue throughout the preseason. Senior cornerback Jerry Wilson, who has two years of experience playing under defensive coordinator Tony White, is likely penciled in as a starter. Outside of that, everything is up for grabs and there are two weeks before the season opener for players to stake their claim.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Jamari Howard enrolled early at Florida State last year as a member of the 2024 class. However, the former blue-chip prospect suffered a season-ending ACL injury during spring practice that sidelined him for the entirety of his first year in Tallahassee.
Howard is now dealing with another setback midway through fall camp.
Florida State 'Dodged A Bullet' With Howard's Latest Injury
Throughout the offseason, Howard focused on his rehab. He was able to get a little bit of work during the spring and entered the preseason fully healthy.
With that being said, Howard was injured during Florida State's trio of practices in Jacksonville last week, per defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
The injury didn't look good in the immediate aftermath but Surtain Sr. believes Howard avoided a potentially serious ailment and could return to practice within the week.
"He came back. He did a little bit in the spring coming off the ACL. He was fully healthy for fall camp and he was coming on but got hurt in Jacksonville so he's been out for the last couple of days," Surtain Sr. said on Thursday.
"Hopefully, we get him back. I think we dodged a bullet because it looked pretty bad on the field," Surtain Sr. added. "But I think he'll be back next week, get him back in the mix, and just continue his development."
The Seminoles are lacking experience at cornerback behind Wilson. Junior Quindarrius Jones and redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls have started a combined three games. Outside of that, other youngsters such as redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, and true freshman Shamar Arnoux are pushing for playing time.
Having a wildcard like Howard in its backpocket would be a good thing for Florida State.
Jamari Howard Was A Top-150 Recruit In the 2024 Class
Despite missing a year due to injury, there is still plenty of talent and potential for the Seminoles to tap out of Howard. He was regarded as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 15 CB, and the No. 15 recruit in Florida in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Out of Florida State's 23 prep signees in 2024, Howard was the third-highest ranked addition behind quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who has since transferred to Mississippi State, and Lester III.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 197-pounds, Howard brings the size and length the Seminoles are looking for in the defensive backfield. It remains to be seen if his athleticism has been hampered at all by a significant lower-body injury. Though, it is worth noting that he was back running and sprinting beside head coach Mike Norvell before practices late last season.
During his senior season at Norland High School, Howard totaled 50 tackles, ten tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one blocked punt. He led Norland to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the 2M state championship game.
Up Next For Florida State
The Seminoles will hold a competitive practice on Saturday that will feature some live work. Head coach Mike Norvell mentioned that players who have earned it will not be tackled during the session.
