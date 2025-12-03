Promising FSU football standout narrowly misses out on ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Florida State Seminoles had an up-and-down season in 2025. Starting off with toppling No. 8 Alabama and ending with a 5-7 record while missing a bowl game for the second season in a row. While FSU's season didn't go as planned, there were a few bright spots to note.

As conference recognitions have begun to pour out as Florida State's own wide receiver Duce Robinson and offensive lineman Luke Petitbon earned first-team All-ACC selections along with six others, including one who narrowly missed the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Mandrell Desir by a Hair

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While he was also an honorable mention to make the All-ACC team, Desir missed the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award by two votes, losing to Cal's Luke Ferrelli, 22-20. Miami's Bryce Fitzgerald (15) and Pittsburgh's Shawn Lee, Jr. (10) placed third and fourth. Desir also finished with one vote to win the ACC Rookie of the Year award, which went to Miami's Malachi Toney.

While Ferrelli ultimately won the award, Desir's impact early on as a freshman was distinct.

Desir's Season at a Glance

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Desir was a former three-star prospect out of Miami, Florida, who was recruited to Florida State along with his twin brother, Darrell. He immediately made an impact, recording four tackles in FSU's season-opening 31-17 win over Alabama.

Playing in all 12 games, the 6'4'', 262-pound edge defender had 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble. His highest graded game on defense was against East Texas A&M, where he earned a 90.7, per Pro Football Focus. Overall, he played 339 snaps for the Seminoles, ending the season with a total defensive grade of 59.9 and a pass rush grade of 68.6.

Desir led Florida State in sacks.

Despite coming up short, Desir's debut season in garnet and gold positioned him as one of Florida State's most promising young defenders. With a full offseason ahead and a year under his belt, the Seminoles expect his role, alongside his brother's, to grow significantly in 2026.

