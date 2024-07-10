Should FSU Football Be Considered A 'Blue Blood' In College Football?
The Florida State Seminoles are a history-rich college football program with three national titles to their name. Where do they stack up against other elite programs all-time, though?
The debate as to what teams qualify as a blue blood -- also known as the top programs in college football of all time -- is a continuous conversation with different programs being thrown in the mix. On3's Andy Staples broke down a current list of blue blood programs with other contenders listed.
There were nine programs listed as current blue blood programs: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Notre Dame. The list is strong, but there could be an addition or two.
Florida State was listed among nine additional programs as blue blood contenders -- those looking to breakthrough to earn the status -- by Staples.
"A relatively young program that started two generations after most of the others on this list, the Seminoles didn’t break into the national title club until 1993. (Though Bobby Bowden had made them nationally elite by the early 1980s.) After a lackluster end to the Bowden era, Jimbo Fisher brought Florida State back to national title level," Staples wrote.
The program has a rich history, as mentioned, and they last lifted a national title banner during the 2013 season. After that, though, Florida State saw one College Football Playoff appearance before the program fell off a bit.
"But the end of Fisher’s era and the Willie Taggart disaster dug a hole from which current coach Mike Norvell had to pull the Seminoles. If Norvell keeps fielding teams that can contend for national titles, Florida State should get called up," Staples continued.
The Seminoles remaining in contention to be called up feels like a safe bet. Norvell has proven to be able to put together an on-field product and his ability to pull together strong talents, whether on the high school recruiting trail or transfer portal, leads one to believe the program is going to be a consistent contender.
Winning the big game just one more time in the next decade could promote the Seminoles to a true blue blood. A few more conference titles and playoff berths wouldn't hurt either.
