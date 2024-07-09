WATCH LIVE: Top Safety Target Announces Decision Between FSU Football, USF, And Illinois
Florida State will have another opportunity to add to its 2025 recruiting class when three-star safety Max Redmon announces his decision on Tuesday evening. The Seminoles are one of the final three contenders for the under-the-radar prospect along with USF and Illinois.
Redmon is someone that FSU's coaching staff has been pursuing for quite some time after offering him a scholarship in June of 2023. He's been in Tallahassee twice this year, including for an official visit last month. It's clear that the Seminoles covet what he could potentially bring to the table at the college level.
The Florida native also took visits to USF and Illinois in June. However, this feels like a battle that will be tough for Florida State to lose if the program truly wants to add Redmon to the class. The Seminoles should probably be considered the favorite going into the announcement.
Redmon is coming off a junior season where he totaled 64 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions on defense while catching six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown on offense. He helped guide Cardinal Newman High School to a playoff appearance. Redmon also plays basketball where he averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this past season.
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound safety is regarded as the No. 86 S and No. 108 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 27 in the country.
View Redmon's announcement LIVE on his Instagram Page or 247Sport's Youtube Channel. The ceremony will be held from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Cardinal Newman High School Gymnasium. Redmon is expected to make his decision around 7:00 p.m. or shortly after. CLICK HERE TO WATCH!
