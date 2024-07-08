FSU Football's Freshman Quarterback Ranked in Top-10 by College Football Analyst
The Florida State quarterback room took a major hit with the departure of Heisman finalist and 2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Travis but seems well prepared to bounce back under head coach Mike Norvell and position coach Tony Tokarz. FSU managed to land Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei in the offseason and has secured the future under center with high-profile recruiting and development.
While Uiagalelei is expected to get the starting nod, he will have to compete with talented redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and promising former 4-star prospect Luke Kromenhoek throughout fall camp to secure his place as the lead signal-caller.
College Football Analyst Phil Steele recently released a list of his top 25 freshman quarterbacks heading into this season, and Kromenhoek, a 6'4'' quarterback out of Savannah, GA, landed at the No. 9 spot.
Despite coming in at No. 9 on Steele's list, Kromenhoek ranks as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2024 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He chose to attend the Seminoles over offers from Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee and several other big names.- Chandler Vessels, On3.com
Kromenhoek should have plenty of time to develop with FSU having its starting spot already locked up for this coming season. However, he figures to be a big part of the plans for coach Mike Norvell in the future.
Florida State was the first program to offer Kromenhoek at one of its annual recruiting camps in June 2021. The Benedictine Military School quarterback never wavered from his commitment to the 'Noles and helped build one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Running back Kam Davis, listed at No. 5 for his respective position, and tight end Landen Thomas at No. 1, are also part of #Tribe24 on Steele's list.
Kromenhoek was responsible for nearly 7,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during three seasons at Benedictine. He was selected for the 2024 All-American Bowl and made the Elite 11 Finals in 2023. He also accounted for 3,136 yards and 31 touchdowns during his senior year, passing for 2,578 yards with 24 touchdowns while rushing for 588 yards and seven scores.
Whether Uiagalelei, Glenn, or Kromenhoek leads the charge in 2024, the Florida State offense shouldn't see much of a decline for the foreseeable future.
