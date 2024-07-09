Four-Star Defensive Back Sets Announcement Date With FSU Football In Top Three
July hasn't necessarily started the way that the Seminoles were hoping after the program missed out on a trio of linebacker targets last week. However, there's plenty of time for Florida State to flip the momentum back in the right direction over the next couple of weeks.
On Monday afternoon, four-star defensive back Jaboree Antoine announced he was moving closer to a decision. After narrowing his recruitment down to a final three of FSU, Miami, and LSU last month, Antoine has set his commitment date for Saturday, July 20.
The Louisiana native previously pledged to the Tigers in January before re-opening the process in late June. Miami might be the favorite as of now but there is time for the Seminoles to make a final push.
Antoine's final official visit of the summer was in Tallahassee from June 14-16. The Hurricanes also had him on campus a few weeks prior.
READ MORE: Leon County Judge Could Order ACC To Disclose Pivotal Documents To FSU Legal Team
Other names worth noting in the secondary from the prep level include four-star Ben Hanks Jr., four-star Jordan Moore, four-star Onis Konanbanny, four-star Ladarian Clardy, four-star Bryce Fitzgerald, four-star Tony Williams (UCF), three-star Max Redmon, and three-star Jett White (Maryland). Four-star Zae Thomas is the lone defensive back pledged to the Seminoles in the cycle as of now.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 71 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 27 in the country.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Climbs ACC Head Coaching Rankings
