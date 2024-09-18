Six Plays That Changed the Game In Loss To Memphis as 'Noles Fall to 0-3
The hits keep coming for the Florida State Seminoles. Fresh off their historic undefeated season and ACC championship, the realities of FSU’s 2024 campaign have begun to wear on the team and the fanbase alike. Florida State dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll following two consecutive losses to ACC opponents, with the most recent loss at the hand of the Boston College Eagles leaving a bad taste in the mouths of the Florida State faithful. Anticipation and high-praise for the Seminole roster have been supplanted by criticism and ridicule following two consecutive weeks of less-than-stellar performances. Following the brief respite the bye week afforded, the ‘Noles felt a slight uptick in confidence. The team itself believed to be getting its mojo back, which would need to be the case because an experienced Memphis program was set to visit Tallahassee on the other side.
As both teams descended on Doak Campbell Stadium, the trajectories of their seasons had the potential to be defined by this contest. On one side, a struggling team experiencing an unexpected downturn looking to regain their footing. On the other side, an underdog with sights set on a spot in the 12-team playoff. Either Florida State would achieve its first victory of 2024, or the Memphis Tigers were leaving with their undefeated season intact.
With a reputation for being a formidable opponent and a history of upending higher-ranked teams, the undefeated Tigers were primed to challenge Florida State and prove themselves on a grand stage.
From key turnovers to missed opportunities, let’s take a look at a few pivotal moments from Florida State’s recent performance against Memphis that ended in a second consecutive home loss for the 'Noles. We’ll then turn our attentions to an incoming undefeated Cal team that certainly has what it takes to keep FSU out of the win column for yet another week.
1. RB Roydell Williams Fumbles on second play from scrimmage
Florida State’s offense had struggled to run the ball in its first two games. The Seminoles recorded 98 rushing yards against Georgia Tech and an abysmal 21 total rushing yards in their loss against Boston College. Head coach Mike Norvell stressed the need to find success on the ground throughout the week, and it appeared as though his team would attempt to do just that against the Memphis Tigers. On the first play from scrimmage, QB DJ Uiagalelei handed the ball off to RB Roydell Williams, who carried the ball up the middle for a promising 8-yard gain on first down. A strong push from the offensive line and some determined running from the back sparked hope in Florida State’s ability to establish their presence on the ground. That hope was all but erased on the very next play.
On 2nd & 2 from their own 33-yard line, Uiagalelei once again handed the ball off to Williams in the backfield, who followed the push from his offensive line to the right before cutting back up the middle of the field. As the running back approached the first down marker, he was met by the crashing Memphis safety, An’Darius Coffey, whose impact caused the ball to pop free and bounce into the outstretched hands of Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin. Seven plays later, the Tiger offense capitalized on the FSU mistake with a 35-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. The early turnover from the ‘Noles set the tone for what would become a tumultuous day on offense — one that ultimately failed to spark the run game whatsoever, resulting in a total of 37 rushing yards on the afternoon.
2. Florida State fumbles on punt return leading to Memphis FG (and 10 point swing)
Following the turnover and ensuing field goal, the game was relatively back and forth. Florida State’s response to the fumble was a short 3 play, -10 yard drive that featured an illegal substitution penalty and resulted in a punt. FSU’s defense rose to the occasion, however, and forced Memphis into a three-and-out of their own. The teams exchanged empty drives once more before the Tigers finally broke through and intercepted Uiaglalelei just prior to the end of the first quarter. The Tigers offense, led by QB Sean Henigan, capitalized on yet another FSU turnover, putting together an 8 play, 65 yard drive that resulted in a 6-yard TD pass from Henigan and extended the Tiger lead to 10.
Forfeiting a second turnover and trailing by double digits did little to inspire the Florida State offense, which responded to the 10-0 deficit by producing its fifth-straight empty drive of the afternoon. After the Tigers failed to convert on 4th & 2 from around midfield, the ‘Noles were finally able to put points on the board after traveling 15 yards in 8 plays to give K Ryan Fitzgerald a look from 54 yards out and cut the lead to 10-3. With just over two minutes remaining in the half, the Memphis offense returned to the field, but the Florida State defense was up to the task. Henigan’s passes on first and second down were broken up by DB Fentrell Cypress II and DB Kevin Knowles II, respectively, and his pass on third down fell incomplete. The Florida State defense had successfully forced a quick three-and-out to set their offense up with plenty of time to operate before the end of the half. As the Memphis punt team took the field, momentum appeared to be shifting in favor of the ‘Noles.
Memphis punter Joshua Sloan received the snap and booted the ball down to the FSU 35-yard line. FSU punt returner Lawayne McCoy was calling for a fair catch and setting himself up under the ball when fellow Seminole Quindarrius Jones unknowingly allowed the Memphis gunner to block him directly into McCoy. Just as the ball fell into the arms of the waiting McCoy, Jones made contact with him and knocked him off base. The ball bounced off of McCoy’s shoulder and onto the ground inside the FSU 30-yard line, where it was recovered by the Memphis Tigers. With 1:59 seconds remaining in the half, the Tiger offense was back on the field with a fresh set of downs and well within striking distance. Nine long plays later, the Tigers hit a 19-yard field goal before time expired to extend their lead once more. Coming out of the half, Memphis would score on their first drive, making Florida State's muffed punt the inciting action for an eventual 10-point swing in Memphis’ favor.
3. QB DJ Uiagalelei connects with WR Malik Benson for 67-yard gain en route to FSU's first TD
Trailing 20-3 and without a score of any kind since the second quarter, the FSU offense was struggling to find any sort of consistency. The running attack was non-existent and the passing game fluctuated with the play of their quarterback, but it was still Uiagalelei who led the offense back out onto the field to respond after the Memphis touchdown that opened the third quarter. On 1st & 10, the veteran quarterback took the snap, faked the handoff to Williams, dropped back in the pocket, and scanned the field. The offensive line gave Uiagalelei plenty of time to loft a deep ball over three Memphis defenders and find a streaking WR Malik Benson deep in Tiger territory. Benson caught the ball in stride and ran the ball down inside the 10-yard line. Florida State finally found an explosive play it had long been searching for. Two plays later, Roydell Williams scampered his way in for a touchdown, and the Seminoles had finally found the end zone with 7 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. Norvell elected to attempt the 2-point conversion and failed, but the 'Noles were finally showing signs of life late in the game.
4. FSU LB Justin Cryer forces INT
Immediately after yielding a score the Seminoles, the Tigers began heir march downfield once again. Behind the arm of QB Seth Henigan, the tigers quickly stormed into FSU territory. However, FSU DL Daniel Lyons wrapped up Henigan for a loss on 1st & 10 from the FSU 43 and threatened to bring the drive to a sudden end. Henigan threw an incompletion on second down to bring up 3rd & 13 for the Tigers. Florida State sent the pressure on third and long, but just before the ‘Noles could collapse the pocket, the seasoned quarterback stepped up and delivered a strike to a diving wide receiver just beyond the first down marker.
Now set up well within field goal range, the Tigers were threatening to add to their lead once more. But, an untimely false start penalty, a 2-yard loss, and a short gain over the middle brought up 3rd & 6 for the Memphis offense from the FSU 3rd & 6. Henigan dropped back to pass on third down but was quickly flushed out of the pocket by the Florida State blitz. The quarterback rolled right to escape the pressure and released the ball to a crossing receiver before FSU defensemen DL Daniel Lyons and LB Blake Nichelson could reach him for a sack. Henigan’s pass reached its intended target, but FSU LB Justin Cryer, who was giving chase, reached his hand to the ball, rolled onto his back, and miraculously came up with the ball. After a moment of confusion and lobbying from the Florida State defense, the referees finally signaled that the result of the play was indeed an interception.
Cryer’s interception successfully kept the Tigers from scoring and gave the ‘Noles a much needed momentum boost. Florida State’s offense (after a time-consuming, 18 play, 71 yard drive) eventually capitalized on the turnover with a field goal of their own, bringing the game to within one score at 20-12. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Florida State Seminoles were within striking distance, but time was not on their side.
5. Memphis leaves door open with 4th quarter FG miss
Florida State’s field goal had brought the ‘Noles within one score, but time was waning. The Memphis offense returned to the field and they intended to drain as much clock as possible. The Tigers gashed the Seminole defense for a 24-yard gain on first down, but the ‘Noles responded with a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on the two plays that ensued. Memphis QB Henigan was able to find one of his receivers for a 7 yard gain on 3rd & 15, but the Tigers faced 4th & 8. Memphis was going to have to punt and the Seminole offense was set to return with nearly 6 minutes left on the clock. That was, until, an untimely offsides call against Florida State’s K.J. Kirkland. Kirkland’s penalty pushed the ball forward five yards and gave the Tigers a manageable 4th down attempt. Henigan completed a short pass for the first down, allowing both the drive to continue and the clock to run.
Memphis proceeded to drive further down the field before a combination of penalties backed the Tigers up to the FSU 47. Henigan scrambled to gain 10 of those yards back on 3rd & 17, giving his team a shot at a 55-yard field goal attempt to put the game just out of reach with 2:46 remaining. Much to the delight of the home crowd, however, Memphis K cade Costa’s attempt sailed wide, giving the Florida State offense yet another opportunity to climb back. The score remained 20-12.
6. QB DJ Uiagalelei and Florida State offense sputters as time runs out on comeback attempt
With 2:46 left on the clock and two timeouts still in their repertoire, the Florida State offense returned to the field to attempt a game-tying drive before time expired. Instead, QB DJ Uiagalelei was wrangled down for two sacks on the drive, forcing the ‘Noles to punt on 4th & 32 from its own 15-yard line. Somehow, the combination of Norvell’s clock management and the defense’s ability to procure stops on the ensuing Memphis drive left 46 seconds on the clock for the Seminole offense.
On 2nd & 10 from the FSU 14, Uiagalelei stood tall in the pocket and dropped a ball over the middle of the field and into the basket of TE Kyle Morlock, who ran it down to the FSU 42. With no timeouts remaining, the Seminoles hurried to the line and got a play off, but Uiagalelei was unsuccessful on first down. His passes failed to reach their intended targets on second and third down as well, bringing up a game-deciding 4th & 10 with 9 seconds remaining. Facing fourth down, Uiagalelei dropped back and found Morlock over the middle for a 19 yard gain and another first down. With the clock stopped at three seconds to move the chains, Florida State’s offense lined up in a hurry and spiked the ball. The ‘Noles would have 1 second left to find the end zone or suffer their second 0-3 start in the Mike Norvell era.
Uiagalelei snapped the ball and was quickly flushed out of the pocket to his right. He gave one last heave towards the end zone, but the ball was batted down by a Memphis defender at the goal line. Just like that, the game came to an abrupt and unceremonious end. Florida State football was officially 0-3.
Disappointment and frustration reigned supreme on a day that saw Mike Norvell’s former team deliver Florida State its third loss in as many contests. Despite a stronger showing from the defense, the ‘Noles failed to find their footing on offense, and it was a case of “too little, too late” for the home team. Three weeks in to the 2024 season, Florida State’s aspirations for a standout campaign have been all but extinguished. Inconsistencies and costly mistakes continue to plague this football team, and there appear to be no signs of a turnaround any time soon. With the sting of this defeat still fresh, the Seminoles must address their shortcomings and refocus rather quickly because an undefeated California Bears team threatens to hand FSU its fourth straight loss.
