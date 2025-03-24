Son of FSU Football Legend enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The college basketball season is at its most exciting stage with March Madness rolling on. With that being said, plenty of teams around the country are already on the sideline and that means the NCAA Transfer Portal is heating up once again.
The portal officially opened on Monday and hundreds of players have already declared their intentions to look for new homes. Among the declarations is a name that will sound familiar to Florida State fans, Buffalo's Anquan Boldin Jr.
The of Seminole legend and longtime NFL star, Anquan Boldin, the younger Boldin Jr. has spent the last two seasons playing for the Bulls. In 2024-25, he was one of two players to start in all 31 games, averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 steals over 25.3 minutes per contest.
Boldin Jr. scored a career-high 22 points in an 87-78 victory against Fredonia on November 8. He shot 9/14 from the field, including 9/10 from two-point range, and knocked down 4/7 free throw attempts.
The Florida native spent his prep career at IMG Academy. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining. It's unclear if the Seminoles will be in the mix to land Boldin Jr. out of the portal.
The ties are obviously there as Boldin Jr.'s father is one of the greatest receivers to ever don garnet and gold.
Anquan Boldin starred for Florida State from 1999-2002 and was a member of the second National Championship team in program history as a true freshman. Boldin was a prolific quarterback out of high school but switched to wide receiver to get on the field faster. He suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2001 season. Boldin responded with a career year as a senior, catching 65 passes for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Funnily enough, Boldin actually saw action at quarterback during his final game with the Seminoles. After catching a touchdown earlier in the contest, Boldin replaced Fabian Walker in FSU's 26-13 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2003.
Despite moving on from Florida State over 20 years ago, Boldin is still tied for second in program history in receiving touchdowns in a single season. He's ranked No. 8 in career receiving touchdowns and and tied for No. 10 in receiving yards in a single season.
Boldin was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He went on to play for the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills before retiring in August 2017. Bolden was a starter for the Ravens during the team's run to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.
Among the most productive pass-catchers in pro football, Boldin ranks No. 14 in NFL history with 13,779 career receiving yards. He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015.
