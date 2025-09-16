Star freshman was called stupid for signing with FSU football
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) couldn't have had a better start to the 2025 season, following up their Week 1 win over Alabama with a record-setting performance against East Texas A&M in Week 2.
Last year was a tough pill to swallow for FSU fans. They were snubbed from the College Football Playoff in 2023 after an undefeated ACC Championship season and then went 2-10 in 2024 due to numerous factors that not many people could've predicted.
Head coach Mike Norvell rebuilt his coaching staff and roster with the aim of getting 2025 right. Convincing players and coaches to buy in after what was a historically bad season had its own set of challenges, but the players who stuck around and the coaching staff brought in are already feeling the rewards for putting their faith in Norvell.
One of those players is freshman running back Ousmane Kromah. Once committed to Georgia and with offers from major programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee, the Leesburg, Georgia, native took a leap of faith with the Seminoles.
Kromah's Camp Wasn't Completely Bought In To FSU At First
Kromah had people all over the place telling him that Florida State might be a bad fit for his skill set. His trust in Norvell proved otherwise, and he's now reaping the rewards from his hard work, still fresh out of high school.
"It feels great because, y'all, don't know how many folks told me I was stupid. Like, you don't know how many folks came to me, told me I was crazy. And I'm like, 'I trust him,'" Kromah said to the media on Tuesday. "Mike Norvell came to me. He told me he had a plan. And the other times when he was telling me he had a plan, he was right. He was proving it. So I didn't feel like he was going to lie to me then."
READ MORE: Underdog Kent State refuses to alter game plan for FSU football clash
The Competition Remains At An All Time High In The Running Back Room
Despite his early success through two games, Florida State has a stable of speed and workhorse running backs in Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas, Gavin Sawchuk, Caziah Holmes, Sam Singleton, and Kam Davis.
If you've ever been around running backs coach David "YAC" Johnson, you'll find a blend of humor, discipline, and togetherness that has been the foundation for Florida State's rushing success over the past few years.
Despite the depth and talent in Florida State’s backfield, Kromah said the room isn’t defined by ego or jealousy. Instead, Johnson has fostered an environment where competition fuels growth without fracturing chemistry.
"We're always going to compete because at the end of the day, anybody in that running back room could start, but we're never envious of each other," Kromah said. "Usually, when you're in a group full of good players, they're usually like, 'Oh, I ain't going to mess with this person because I want to get an edge over him,' or, 'I ain't going to talk to this person because I want this or that.'"
"In the running back room, YAC don't go for that," Kromah added. "He'll tell us, 'Y'all are brothers. Y'all got to love each other. Y'all got to take care of each other.' We check up on each other all the time just because YAC instills that into us."
Through two weeks, Kromah has already proven that betting on Florida State was no mistake. The Seminoles’ rejuvenated locker room culture is echoing through, evidenced by their early success, and if the buy-in continues, 2025 could be the season that restores FSU to its rightful place among college football’s elite.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok