Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
The Florida State Seminoles have been doing everything right in the last two weeks.
They took down No. 8 Alabama on Labor Day weekend in convincing fashion and decimated FCS squad East Texas A&M by 74 points.
With this gained notoriety, the Seminoles have gained the attention of friendly and not-so-friendly media personalities such as Paul Finebaum, who has provided his vote of confidence for FSU.
But is that a good thing?
For those who are familiar with the stock market, you might know the name Jim Cramer. People often bet the opposite of Kramer's predictions, making "Inverse Cramer" a popular exchange traded fund (ETF).
Hopefully for FSU fans, Finebaum's predictions do not model those of Cramer's, because the ESPN personality is "In" on Florida State.
What Did Paul Finebaum Have To Say About FSU Football's Recent Success?
Here's what ESPN's Paul Finebaum had to say about Florida State following their 2-0 start with an impressive resume.
"But Florida State is back, mark it down right here," Finebaum said. "Sell all your stock in everything else. They have a long way to go, but I think Mike Norvell re-stocked his roster and they are looking legitimate. They do have a couple of big games ahead, though."
The potential problem with Finebaum's approval was his initial adamant belief that the SEC and its high-profile players, such as Texas, Alabama, and Arch Manning, would dominate the opening weekend.
However, that was not the case.
Now that Finebaum is in FSU's corner, Seminole fans will be hoping that Inverse Finebaum doesn't perform well in the stock market.
The Seminoles have a bye week before taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 20 at 3:30 ET in Tallahassee, and then travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face UVA on Friday night, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Remainder Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State
Week 5: at Virginia
Week 6: vs. Miami
Week 7: vs. Pitt
Week 8: at Stanford
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: at Clemson
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: at NC State
Week 14: at Florida
2-0 Overall, 0-0 in Conference Play
