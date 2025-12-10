FSU football loses starting defender to transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles have seen a shakeup of sorts following their 5-7 season in 2025. They parted ways with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., sparking a backlash of commits that is now pouring into their current roster. It was a move that has already brought consequences on the recruiting trail and inside the locker room.

Multiple defensive back commits began to reassess their futures, with several opting to reopen their recruitments, while players also entered the transfer portal. What initially appeared to be a staff adjustment has quickly become a roster recalibration, as the Seminoles now work to buckle down their secondary as they head into the offseason.

Attrition Continues to Set in for Florida State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (8) attempts to make a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph (3) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Defensive back Edwin Joseph spent three seasons with the Seminoles, totaling 51 tackles, four interceptions, seven tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. The redshirt sophomore announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in all 12 games and made ten starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and five pass deflections. Joseph and head coach Mike Norvell had a fiery conversation on the sideline during the loss to Stanford.

Joseph entered the program ranked as the No. 24 athlete and the No. 74 prospect from Florida by 247Sports. His highest graded game last season came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (84.7), but he averaged a 69.8, per PFF.com.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph (33) strips the ball from Florida Gators tight end Tony Livingston (86) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal opening up on January 2 and extending through January 16, meetings between players and coaches are ongoing, and decisions are being made on roster management. The Taramac, Florida, native is yet another player out the door in the new era of college football.

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

