FSU football's Mike Norvell shares latest on QB Tommy Castellanos after injury scare
Nearly two weeks have passed since Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos was forced out of the loss to Stanford due to an apparent concussion.
In the fourth quarter of the defeat, Castellanos was injured on a scramble. While sliding at the end of the run, the veteran signal-caller took a brutal head shot from a Stanford defender that was later ruled targeting.
True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry replaced Castellanos and had the Seminoles in position to tie the game on the final play.
READ MORE: Tommy Bowden says FSU football has to keep Mike Norvell for one big reason
With Florida State off last week, head coach Mike Norvell did not provide an update on Castellanos' status.
That changed on Monday with the Seminoles gearing up for a conference game on Saturday night.
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos "Probably" Would Not Have Played Last Week
Florida State took a patient approach with Castellanos over the last week. Norvell did note that Castellanos 'probably' would not have been healthy enough to play if the Seminoles had a game last Saturday.
"We'll see how everything plays out this week, and just big picture approach of all the guys we have dealing with injuries," Norvell said on Monday. "We'll have the availability report here towards the end of the week."
"Coming off the BYE, Tommy probably would not have been able to play if we had to play last week, but saw some real progress towards the end of the week off," Norvell added. "We tried to be real careful with him as we went about it."
Essentially, Castellanos will be day-to-day as the week progresses. There's optimism he will do everything in his power to be available for Wake Forest.
"It was good to see the guys practice," Norvell said. "He [Castellanos] was able to get some work towards the end of the week, and excited about what's ahead this week. We'll have to take it day-by-day as this week unfolds."
Through seven games, Castellanos has completed 100/166 passes for 1,607 yards with nine touchdowns to five interceptions. He's added 79 carries for 319 yards and five more scores on the ground.
Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
READ MORE: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok