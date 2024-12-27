Tennessee Defensive Lineman Transfer To Visit Florida State
Florida State will continue to host NCAA Transfer Portal prospects into the new year. The Seminoles have landed 11 players out of the portal and are continuing to explore avenues to upgrade their roster as the calendar flips to 2025.
In just a few days, FSU will host Tennessee defensive lineman transfer Jayson Jenkins for a visit, according to 247Sports's Matt Zenitz. Jenkins will begin his trip to Tallahassee on January 2.
Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Volunteers this fall, totaling nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two sacks as a member of the rotation on the defensive line. He recorded a 75.5 PFF grade which ranked 11th on Tennessee's defense in just 214 snaps.
The New Jersey native signed with Tennessee as a three-star prospect in 2022. In total, he appeared in 21 games and totaled 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
The 6-foot-6, 281-pound defensive lineman is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams and former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray in the transfer portal.
