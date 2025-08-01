Thomas Castellanos drawing strong reviews as Florida State's fall camp heats up
Day 2 of fall camp for the Florida State Seminoles is in the books as they inch closer to their season opener against Alabama on August 30. With just 18 practices to go, competition in the quarterback room remains in full swing.
While the first two practices were conducted in shells, the pads will come on Friday, giving the coaching staff their first full-contact look at the team following summer workouts.
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is expected to lead the offense this fall, is drawing praise from quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.
Tokarz met with the media on Thursday and commented on his natural playmaking ability, and when asked about the approach to coaching Castellanos, he compared him to how he coached former FSU star Jordan Travis.
"I mean, his strengths are his strengths. That dynamic playmaking ability to extend plays with his legs, and still push the ball downfield. Tokarz said. "But of course, when you're in more of a controlled, sterile environment, if you will, you want to focus on those root fundamentals: the footwork, the rhythm, the timing, where his eyes are, and how he's working through a progression... he's a guy where that is part of his game, and you got to go let him be him, too. Just like we had with Jordan."
When asked what stood out about Castellanos on film during his time at Boston College, Tokarz emphasized that progressions and consistency would be the main focus as he continues to develop within the offense.
"Progressions, consistency, and locating the football, not just what his completion percentage is. But, I mean, being able to throw it away from defenders, being able to make the smart plays, and also knowing when to give up on a play."
With each practice, Castellanos continues to sharpen both the fundamentals and the flair, traits that could prove crucial when the lights come on against Alabama.
Tokarz's full interview can be seen below.
