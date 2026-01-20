Jameis Winston returns to FSU football for a special occasion

The Florida State Seminoles added another legacy player in 2026 with wide receiver prospect Jonah Winston. His brother, Jameis, rarely needs an introduction as a former Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion, but having someone on campus whose name and jersey are emblazoned on the sides of Doak Campbell Stadium will certainly turn heads.

And the now New York Giants quarterback did just that this past weekend.

A Seminole Moment Inside Doak Campbell Stadium

Nov 29, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jonah Winston is a former three-star prospect who has played multiple positions at the prep level. The Seminoles are looking for the Alabama native to play wide receiver when he arrives on campus this spring.

The two took a trip to Tallahassee, Florida, for an official visit on January 17 and got a chance to take in the atmosphere. The two posted a video on Instagram, listening to the War Chant, participating in one of college football's historic traditions.

READ MORE: FSU football had a shot at landing Indiana's Fernando Mendoza

A Dynamic Addition To Florida State’s 2026 Class

Jonah Winston - X.com

The younger Winston is a versatile player who committed to the 'Noles in August of 2025 after a stellar season at Hoover. Playing quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back, he completed 53 passes for 625 yards in 2025 alongside four receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards and four scores, while adding an interception on defense.

Jonah Winston will be joining a talented receiving class headlined by blue-chip prospect Efrim White. The Seminoles received good news earlier in January with the return of Biletnikoff semi-finalist Duce Robinson, and will also return wide receivers Micahi Danzy and Jayvan Boggs who are all expected to be significant contributors in the 2026 offense.

It might take some time for the 5'9'', 155-pound wideout to break into the rotation, but his lineage can't be ignored. His brother helped bring Florida State its third national title while also ending the BCS era. He helped FSU reach its lone College Football Playoff appearance in 2014 and now passes the torch to a new generation of Seminoles, including his little brother.

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News