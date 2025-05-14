Three FSU Football opponents listed in Phil Steele's preseason Top 10 for 2025
The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching as teams enter summer workouts to prepare for fall camp. Spring camp is over, and the NCAA Transfer Portal has settled, allowing coaching staffs to gain a clearer picture of their roster's identity.
As the Florida State Seminoles prepare for their scorching afternoon kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m., analysts have been evaluating programs across the country and ranking them accordingly ahead of the fall season. Across the country, there are countless lists of the who's who alongside the haves and the have-nots, and if one prominent analyst is correct, the 'Noles could be in a tough slate this year.
Phil Steele has listed three of FSU's opponents in his preseason Top 10, and, you guessed it, the 'Noles' opponent in their season opener made the cut.
No. 7 Alabama
The last time the Seminoles and the Tide faced off was in a Top 5 matchup inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017. Florida State fans will remember being shellshocked when starting quarterback Deiondre Francois went down with a devastating knee injury that practically derailed the entire season. No. 1 Alabama would go on to win the bout 24-7.
The 'Noles have only beaten Alabama once in the five times they've played, paired with a 37-37 tie in 1967. Their lone win was in Jacksonville, Florida in 2007 with a final score of 21-14.
The matchup on August 30 could serve as a tone setter for the 2025 season for whichever team wins.
READ MORE: FSU football receives disappointing kickoff time against Alabama
No. 9 Clemson
The Clemson Tigers landed at No. 9 on the list after coming off an ACC Championship run last year. The Tigers return senior starting quarterback Kade Klubnik, who threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2024. They also return a stable of running backs, including true freshman Gideon Davidson, whom head coach Dabo Swinney raved about during spring.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Tigers took down the Seminoles 29-13 inside Doak Campbell Stadium. This year, Florida State will get a chance at redemption when it travels up to Death Valley on Saturday, November 8.
Florida State leads the series against Clemson 21-16.
No. 10 Miami
The Florida State vs. Miami rivalry is a college football classic, and this year should be no different. It is typically an all-bets-are-off game, and last year's 36-14 loss was somewhat of an outlier in the series.
The Hurricanes brought in Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck to replace No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward, while Florida State secured Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos to help bridge the gap from LA Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
FSU currently has the No. 6 transfer class in the country and brought on offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White in the offseason. Florida State's midseason matchup against the Hurricanes on Saturday, October 4, could serve as a litmus test for how the 'Noles will close out the season.
The last time the two teams took the field, the 'Noles lost 36-14 in Coral Gables. Miami currently leads the series 36-33.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok