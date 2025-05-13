FSU football receives disappointing kickoff time against Alabama
Since the home-and-home series was announced in 2019, Florida State and Alabama fans have been buzzing surrounding the high-profile non-conference matchup. The intrigue has only continued to grow as of late with the Seminoles set to debut a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium when the Crimson Tide travel to Tallahassee on August 30.
Plus, the two programs look a lot different going into 2025. Florida State is coming off a 2-10 campaign and needs a major rebound as head coach Mike Norvell enters his sixth season. On the other side, Alabama brought in Kalen DeBoer to replace the legendary Nick Saban following the conclusion of the 2023 season. DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 mark last fall and will have to field a new starting quarterback after Jalen Milroe moved on to the NFL.
The season-opener is an opportunity for both teams to make a statement and get off to a strong start.
On Tuesday, the kickoff time for Florida State's tilt against Alabama was announced. The Seminoles and Crimson Tide won't be facing off in primetime.
According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Florida State and Alabama are set to put toe to leather at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. This is obviously a somewhat disappointing revelation for Seminole fans as they won't get to experience a night game in a new-look stadium to open the season.
Based on the announcement, Clemson-LSU got the night spot (7:30 p.m., ABC) over Florida State-Alabama. Clemson and LSU are projected to be top-10 teams when the season begins while the Seminoles will more than likely be unranked.
Regardless, there will still be plenty of excitement when Florida State and Alabama meet in late August.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
