Three Key Matchups For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston Southern
The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday at 1:30 ET on ACC Network Extra. FSU will look to bounce back after its embarrassing loss to Notre Dame in South Bend earlier this month. The final score was 52-3.
Many fans will be glued to their screens or making the trip to the Sunshine State capital this weekend to see their Seminoles in action, but if you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
Charleston Southern is an FCS program. They are 1-10. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain against Florida State on Saturday.
1. Florida State Run Defense vs. Charleston Southern Rushing Attack
Despite being a 1-9 FCS squad, the Buccaneers possess a balanced offensive approach as they average 137 yards through the air and 130 on the ground. While it might be balanced, 137 yards through the air is putrid. Especially in comparison to Florida State’s 178 passing yards a game (good for 121st in the nation in FBS), Charleston Southern’s passing game should not be too much of a concern for the Seminoles. The Garnet and Gold are 53rd in the country in pass defense, for good measure.
The run defense has to be the main concern for the ’Nole defense on Saturday, as it might be the only way the Buccaneers matriculate the ball down the field in Doak Campbell Stadium.
As mentioned in the previous installments of NoleGameday’s Three Key Matchups, every time FSU gives up less than 200 yards rushing, the Seminoles either lose by one possession or win outright. However, of the Garnet and Gold’s 10 games so far, they’ve accomplished this feat just four times and only won outright once. They have been one of, if not the worst, rushing defenses this program has seen in a long time. The ’Noles are 112th in the nation in stopping the ground game and give up an average of 192 yards a game.
Yes, it’s an FCS program, but after giving up over 200 yards on the ground in four of the last five games, this could be a great mental progression for the team to get the monkey off their back.
2. Turnover Margin
This one is pretty simple: Florida State is a better team. Yes, they’re 1-9, but Charleston Southern is 1-10 in the FCS. They are 0-8 in the Big South Conference. FSU has the better athletes, the home atmosphere, and perhaps a revitalization with the firings of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
With this in mind, the Seminoles will need to avoid a fluke. The best way to avoid flukes is to keep turnovers (including unforced errors that might not be reflected on the stat sheet) to a minimum. Florida State has a -14 turnover margin, which is tied for the second-worst in the country. The good news for the ’Noles is that Charleston Southern isn’t much better as they have a -13 turnover margin. FSU might be able to get away with a lost possession or two, but if they don’t limit their mistakes, it could be detrimental.
3. Florida State Pass Protection vs. Charleston Southern Pass Rush
It’s no secret that quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek have had their share of struggles. However, it’s also not a secret that the offensive line has allowed way too many sacks.
38 to be exact, which is good for 130th in the country. The Seminoles have also allowed 238 yards in sack yardage.
Charleston Southern has forced 23 sacks this season, just one less than Florida State.
A clean pocket will not only give the ’Noles a better chance at victory but also give fans the ability to see just how good their young quarterbacks could be with time to make reads and deliver the football comfortably.
Fifteen sacks allowed in the last two games is simply unacceptable, perhaps the ship can be righted on Saturday.
