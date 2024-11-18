Mike Norvell On Evaluation Of FSU QBs Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek: 'Every Rep That They Get Is An Opportunity'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media during his regular Monday press conference and offered his thoughts on the two-quarterback system he has employed with redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek. Since veteran QB DJ Uiagalelei broke his finger and was all but declared out for the season, Glenn and Kromenhoek have mostly split the QB duties.
There was a slight change entering the week as FSU's depth chart now reflects what we've seen on the field over the last few weeks with Kromenhoek being elevated to the co-starter alongside Glenn.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston Southern
Norvell talked about the work Glenn and Kromenhoek are putting in and how much he's enjoyed watching them compete. He's using every possible data point to evaluate the two young players with a crucial offseason on the horizon.
“Well, you know, every rep that they get is an opportunity for them to show where they are, their development, their execution," Norvell said. "So as both of them have played, I think it is right because that's how they've basically approached each game, and I'm looking forward to this week. I'm looking forward to these guys coming out and competing to get better. I thought they did a really good job of that there in the bye week and their work.”
Norvell continued, applauding Glenn and Kromenhoek’s approach to each week as they’ve moved on from the challenges they’ve faced throughout the disappointing 1-9 season. They've continued to work and progress despite the circumstances.
On the season, Glenn has completed 48/111 passes (43.4%) for 566 yards with four touchdowns to five interceptions along with 33 rushes for 87 yards. Kromenhoek has completed 16/36 passes (44.4%) for 153 yards and two interceptions while rushing 34 times for 50 yards.
“What I love about both of those guys is the ownership of action," Norvell said. "There's been some challenges at playing the position this year, just with different elements of things that we've seen, things that you've had to kind of work through, the good and the bad, but they own their work, and their passion to go get better, and I think they're doing a good job of what they're doing in the meeting rooms, of what they're trying to transition that and become more consistent there on the practice field, and to see that carry over into the games is big here in the next couple weeks. Excited about the evaluation part of it for them and just continuing to see them grow."
Based on the last four games, expect to see both Glenn and Kromenhoek in action for the Seminoles against Charleston Southern on Saturday.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern