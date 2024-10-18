Three Players To Watch In Florida State's Friday Night Affair At Duke
Coming off a much-needed bye week, the Seminoles have had time to regroup and refocus as they look to begin the back half of their 2024 schedule on the right foot. Despite the pressures of an underwhelming season, head coach Mike Norvell and his team are well aware of the stakes and remain determined to chart a new course for the latter half of the year. Aiming to turn this season into a stepping stone rather than a setback, Norvell and his staff have turned to the plethora of young talent on their roster in the hopes of sparking a stagnant offense and breathing an increased intensity into the defense.
The "youth movement" may signal a focus that has shifted to the future of FSU football, but don't let that distract from the opponent that awaits. For now, the spotlight shines on the Florida State Seminoles as they approach a pivotal Friday night clash against the Duke Blue Devils. With Duke boasting one of the nation’s stingiest defenses and FSU desperate to reverse its offensive woes, the 'Noles will turn to a mix of youth and experience to slow down the familiar ACC opponent and continue their streak of 22 straight wins over the Blue Devil football program.
Let's take a look at three players whose contributions will be pivotal in determining whether the Seminoles can capitalize on this chance to protect the streak and spark a late-season turnaround.
1. Brock Glenn, Quarterback
All eyes are fixated once again on quarterback Brock Glenn as Florida State gears up to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night. Following the injury sustained by his predecessor DJ Uiagalelei, Glenn wasted no time settling into the starting role with a strong showing against then 15th-ranked Clemson. His performance against the formidable Tigers, which consisted of 228 passing yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT, was the highest PFF graded performance from an FSU quarterback (83.5) since Jordan Travis recorded an 84.6 against Duke in 2023.
Time and again, Norvell has called upon Glenn in difficult situations. To date, all three of the redshirt freshman quarterback’s starts have come against opponents ranked in the Top 15 (#14 Louisville, #6 Georgia, #15 Clemson). Despite suffering losses in two of those starts, Glenn has not shied away from the pressures of being the leading man. In fact, he has embraced those challenges with a noticeable intensity, a surprisingly high level of maturity, and an infectious grit. His teammates are beginning to take notice, having already demonstrated and explicitly stated their eagerness to feed off of his energy. Glenn may not be the savior of the season, but he’s beginning to look like the kind of spark this offense has been yearning for.
Friday night’s contest will be Glenn’s first start against an unranked opponent, but it will be far from a walk in the park for the young quarterback. Under the tutelage of HC Manny Diaz, the Blue Devils have surged to a 5-1 start. Most of Duke’s wins have come in one score games, but those performances have served as a testament to the stringent nature of their defense. The Blue Devils are 23rd in the nation in points against (17.5 per game) and 24th in the nation for average offensive yards allowed (309.3 per game). Through six weeks, no Duke opponent has scored more than 24 points in a single contest.
Meanwhile, the Florida State offense has been utterly abhorrent, averaging 15.2 points per game, which ranks 131st in the FBS. In line with FSU’s struggles, the rushing attack still has not found its footing and likely won’t against a Blue Devil defense that is yielding just 151.8 rushing yards per game. Therefore, the success of the Florida State offense is contingent upon Glenn’s ability to push the ball downfield through the air. His work is cut out for him, however, because the Duke defense ranks 10th in the country for passing yards allowed per game with an average of 157.7. If he can spread the field, deliver accurate throws, and connect with his receivers (the foundations of which we saw during the Clemson game), then the Seminoles have the potential to stand toe to toe with Duke for all four quarters.
If Glenn can build upon his performance from two weeks ago, the Florida State offense could finally show meaningful signs of life. Regardless of the situation, this is Brock Glenn’s offense to command now, which means any hopes of leaving Durham with more points on the board than the Blue Devils begins with him.
2. Cam Riley, Linebacker
Following the departure of LB Kalen DeLoach and LB Tatum Bethune, the Seminoles knew that they would have to address the position group during the offseason. Despite having the likes of Blake Nichelson and DJ Lundy on roster as well as a mixed bag of recruits in the pipeline, the ‘Noles were eager to take to the transfer portal in the hopes of finding a solution with ready-made experience. Enter Cam Riley.
Riley, a former four-star high school prospect out of Alabama, who served as a four year contributor for the Auburn Tigers. He appeared in 46 total games for the Tigers, of which 10 were starts, and recorded 121 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups. Despite his strong showing in 2023, Riley announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season, and in February of 2024, he announced his commitment to NC State. Two months later, however, he decommitted from the Wolfpack with most outlets citing the shift of Wolfpack safety Sean Brown to the linebacker position as the most likely reason for Riley’s change of heart. The veteran linebacker did not spend much time in the transfer portal the second time around, announcing his commitment to Florida State a mere 13 days later.
Despite battling injuries early in the season, Riley has forged a leadership role for himself on the Seminole roster. With fellow LB DJ Lundy sidelined for the remainder of the season and the rest of the linebacker room littered with younger, less experienced talent, the seasoned veteran has been called upon to lead the group. Through five appearances, Riley has tallied 29 total tackles, 17 of which are considered solo tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. During FSU’s previous contest against the Clemson Tigers, Riley was seemingly everywhere, including the backfield, where he dragged Klubnik down for his lone sack of the season, thus far.
Florida State has made known its intentions to mix in younger linebackers over the course of Friday night’s contest, but, given his experience at the collegiate level and his position as the third-highest tackler on the team (only behind DB Shyheim Brown and LB Blake Nichelson), Riley will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in leading by example. Increased playing time for both Riley and Nichelson, whether it be a result of intentional game-planning or necessitated by injuries, bodes well for DC Adam Fuller’s defense. With the exception of a few coverage breakdowns, both backers have showcased their abilities to be productive in slowing down opposing offenses, something the ‘Noles will need if its offense continues its trend of lethargic starts.
3. Amaree Williams, Tight End
Florida State’s tight end play, specifically from its veteran TE Kyle Morlock, has been far below expectation over the course of the season, thus far. That problem has only been exacerbated by the poor receiving performances across the board in recent weeks. Florida State has an overall drop rate of 10.3%, which ranks 130th in the FBS. Relative to the tight end position, however, Florida State has witnessed a recent spark in the receiving game due, largely in part, to the debut of its two freshmen, TE Landen Thomas and TE Amaree Williams. Two weeks ago, I wrote about keeping an eye on Thomas throughout the Clemson game after he delivered a TD reception in the waning moments of the SMU matchup. The freshman TE built upon the TD performance the ensuing week by leading all Florida State receivers with 7 receptions for 80 yards against the Clemson Tigers. He was not alone, however, because Florida State’s youngest player on the roster, Amaree Williams, has arrived on scene.
Amaree Williams was a four-star prospect out of North Palm Beach that reclassified to the Class of 2024 in November. Eagle-eyed FSU fans will recall that Williams was a two-way player for The Benjamin School, initially working with Florida State’s edge rushers early in camp. Shortly thereafter, the 6’4”, 219-pound was shifted to the tight end room, where he has spent most of his time developing this season. Despite being just 17 years old, Williams saw his most significant action against Clemson two weeks ago, receiving more snaps than the veteran Morlock and capitalizing on his opportunity by reeling in an athletic touchdown grab from Brock Glenn. The true freshman finished the evening with the 4th highest PFF grade among all offensive players (66.5).
Per my colleague Dustin Lewis, Williams is perhaps the most natural receiver in the tight end room but requires refinement with respect to his blocking capabilities. However, as Dustin points out, he is still young and far from a polished product. The opportunities ahead of him, though daunting, will give the young tight end some much-needed live reps that will certainly set him up for success in the years to come. Plus, if he’s churning out tangible production, then it’s certainly better than wheeling out someone who has not been able to produce whatsoever. Although young, the duo of Williams and Thomas is certainly something to keep an eye on, and definitely something that should excite the Florida State faithful.
With shake ups to the roster and an influx of fresh outlooks, Florida State hopes to chart a new course through the latter half of the season. Friday night’s matchup presents an opportunity for FSU to turn a new leaf and build for the future, but the pressure to deliver a win is mounting, especially when the opponent you’re facing has never beaten you over the course of three decades and 20 matchups. A win doesn’t do much else with regard to your postseason outlook, but with rivalry games, recruiting battles, and dignity on the line, it is imperative the ‘Noles squeeze out as much success as they can from the current circumstance. That success, both in terms of Friday night’s contest and the remainder of the 2024 campaign hinges on the abilities of these three players and a great many others to uphold the standard Norvell fervently preaches about. Win or lose, this game is sure to reveal the current state and the immediate trajectory of the program’s culture.
The Florida State Seminoles travel to Durham, NC, to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, October 18th, 2024. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.
