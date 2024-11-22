Three Players To Watch In FSU's Home Game Against Charleston Southern
The Seminoles are looking to turn the page on a tumultuous 2024 season. With a struggling offense, a battered defense, and a series of coaching changes shaking the program, this weekend’s matchup against Charleston Southern offers an opportunity for momentary celebration and foundational growth. This matchup offers FSU a chance to reset, recalibrate, and showcase the potential of its younger players, particularly those expected to take on larger roles in 2025.
In what might seem like a low-stakes matchup, the performances from a handful of key contributors hold the potential to provide the spark Florida State desperately needs to regain its footing and rebuild momentum for the future. By closing out with a strong performance, Florida State can lay the groundwork for an offseason focused on growth, development, and a return to the high expectations associated with the program. Plus, it's a week of celebration for Florida State, as Homecoming rages on and Seminole Heritage takes center stage. Even if we aren't witnessing the debut of the turquoise jerseys on-field, the 'Noles can still give their fans a much-needed win.
Let's take a quick look at three players poised to play pivotal roles during Florida State's upcoming Homecoming and Seminole Heritage contest against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-10).
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver
Entering 2024, a great many Florida State wide receivers were expected to have breakout seasons for the Seminoles. From transfer wide receiver Malik Benson to former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams, WR coach Ron Dugans’ room appeared to be well suited to find replacements for former standouts Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. A few weeks into the season, however, the Seminole receivers were among the worst in the country. Drops consistently plagued the receiving corps, which held the nation’s worst drop rate at one point at 10.5%. The issue persisted as the season continued and wide receiver recruits were beginning to take notice, most of whom have recommitted at this point in time.
Regardless of who was playing quarterback for the Seminoles, it was abundantly clear that the receivers were in need of large-scale changes, leaving Mike Norvell with a difficult decision to make. Ultimately, Norvell elected to part ways with wide receiver coach Ron Dugans in recent weeks, which has signaled FSU’s intent to rework the position group over the course of the offseason. In the meantime, Florida State’s offense must rely on its cast of receivers to deliver in the waning moments of the 2024 season, especially in their search for a win this weekend against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Luckily for the ‘Noles, veteran WR Ja’Khi Douglas has been that reliable presence as of late.
As he has done for most of the 2024 campaign, Douglas leads all Florida State receivers in receptions (25), receiving yards (404), and TD receptions (3). Per PFF, his offensive grade of 69.8 in 2024 is the fourth highest on the team, surpassed only by Jaylin Lucas, Jaylen Early, and DJ Uiagalelei (all of whom have played less than 10 games). In fact, Douglas’ overall offensive grade in 2024 is the highest it has been in his career. Time and again, the 5’9”, 195-pound redshirt senior has delivered when called upon, making plays both through the air and on the ground. Whether intended or not, Douglas has carried the weight of the passing game for the Seminoles this season. He is 100 yards ahead of the second-highest receiver on the team. Eleven weeks into the season, Florida State’s offense remains stagnant. In the upcoming matchup against Charleston Southern, however, Ja’Khi Douglas is poised to play a pivotal role in sparking said offense. Douglas, with his elite quickness and ability to find soft spots in coverage, is well-positioned to exploit CSU’s weaknesses. Look for him to be a focal point in both the passing game and on gadget plays, such as jet sweeps or screens, where his speed and vision can turn short gains into explosive plays.
2. Luke Kromenhoek, Quarterback
Unfortunately for the ‘Noles, the quarterback play has experienced a significant drop-off in 2024. The post-Jordan Travis existence for the ‘Noles has been a bleak one, thus far. Through eleven weeks of football, FSU’s leading passer remains QB DJ Uiagalelei, who has not played a snap since the September 28th matchup against SMU. With the departure of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins in recent weeks, the Seminoles have made clear their plans to chart a new course for the future of their offense. Of course, that future is contingent on a few key factors, quarterback play being chief among them, and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek is the focal point of that future. Following Uiagalelei’s season-ending injury, QB Brock Glenn assumed the role of QB1. However, the combination of a few lackluster performances from the sophomore and an abundance of losses left the door open for Kromenhoek to gain valuable game experience and showcase his potential.
Amidst FSU’s historically bad 2024 campaign, Kromenhoek has been thrown into the fire, expected to lead an offense that is riddled with issues. The 6’4”, 208-pound freshman saw his first action against the Duke Blue Devils followed by appearances against Miami, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. To date, his best performance came in the matchup against the Hurricanes, wherein the young quarterback completed 6 of his 14 pass attempts for a total of 61 yards en route to a 71.1 QBR. Kromenhoek has yet to find the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown pass, but he has come awfully close on multiple occasions. In the upcoming game against Charleston Southern, however, Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek has an opportunity to accumulate experience executing the offense efficiently within a favorable environment. Recently listed as a co-starter alongside Brock Glenn, Kromenhoek is expected to see a boost to playing time on Saturday. A strong showing would not only contribute to a much-needed victory but solidify his role as a cornerstone of Norvell’s plan for the future.
3. Blake Nichelson, Linebacker
Florida State has been the subject of incessant criticism over the course of 2024, and with good reason. However, the Florida State linebackers were the topic of heated discussion long before the ‘Noles suffered a single one of its nine losses. The Florida State faithful were quick to criticize Norvell and his staff for the lack of linebacker recruiting and the potential holes left behind by the departures of former linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune. As the 2024 season kicked off and the losses piled up, that flurry of criticism continued to be lodged the linebackers’ way, particularly in the direction of veteran DJ Lundy and starter Omar Graham Jr.
All the meanwhile, however, a cast of Florida State linebackers were quietly putting together a string of impactful performances. Justin Cryer and Cam Riley, among others, were the recipients of increased playing time, each one leaving their mark on the defensive side of the ball. Despite the strides being made by the linebacker corps, injuries have plagued the group as of late. FSU’s veteran DJ Lundy was sidelined with a season-ending injury, and rising star Justin Cryer suffered a significant injury of his own against North Carolina. The recent injury bug has forced others to step up considerably, and LB Blake Nichelson has been more than up to the task in 2024.
Nichelson stands out as one of the top players to watch for Florida State in their upcoming matchup against Charleston Southern. The sophomore linebacker has quietly become a key component of the Seminoles’ defense, showcasing his ability to make plays in both run support and pass coverage. He is currently the second-highest tackler on the roster with 45 total tackles, 19 of which are recorded as solo tackles and 6.5 of which are TFLs (including 0.5 sacks). Nichelson will likely be tasked with containing the opposing quarterback and disrupting short-passing routes—a staple of Charleston Southern's game plan.
His presence in the middle of the field will also be pivotal in limiting explosive plays and ensuring the Buccaneers struggle to find sustained success on offense. Following the departure of defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, the Seminole defense is on the precipice of overarching changes. Before those changes make their way to Tallahassee, however, players like Blake Nichelson have the opportunity to display a level of leadership and energy that could set the tone for their future at Florida State. A favorable matchup, such as the one against Charleston Southern this weekend, could go a long way in generating momentum for the ‘Noles into an all-important off-season.
Florida State’s matchup against Charleston Southern provides a pivotal moment for the Seminoles to evaluate key contributors as they aim to finish a challenging 2024 season on a better note. As the team searches for a spark to close out the year, Douglas, Kromenhoek, and Nichelson represent the glimmers of hope that Florida State fans desperately need. Each of these players embodies the potential for Florida State’s brighter future amid a season marked by adversity. Their performances this weekend won’t just impact the outcome against Charleston Southern but could also set the foundation for FSU's rebuild heading into 2025.
