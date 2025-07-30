Tim Harris Jr. gives key update on Florida State WR duo
The Florida State Seminoles are entering fall camp with high expectations for the 2025 season. FSU started team meetings on Tuesday and will kick off practice today as the team prepares for its season opener against Alabama on August 30.
FSU addressed its roster holes at multiple positions through the transfer portal and a major fan complaint last year was the lack of reliable wide receivers making big plays in head coach Mike Norvell's offense.
Two of the big names that Florida State brought on during the offseason were veteran receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White; however, the pair of upperclassmen missed significant practice time this past spring.
Wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., gave an update at Florida State's Spring Luncheon about Robinson and White's status heading into camp.
"They're going to be available to start camp, just showing improvement every day. Seeing them get themselves better every day and adapting to the competition," Harris Jr. said.
While the two projected starters are back on the field, the competition in the room has deepened since last year's 2-10 debacle. Luckily, the two veterans have played a lot of football and their leadership has shown since they stepped foot on campus.
"Duce and Squirrel are definitely guys who have done a great job of leading. When you watch them improve and when you watch how our younger guys respond to them, you wouldn't know that they were guys that just got here this past spring," Harris said.
"So, I think just them being able to operate every day and build confidence in the guys, but also earn the respect of the guys that were here, is something big," Harris Jr. added. "But that's exactly what we wanted when we set out to go find some veteran, experienced players."
With fall camp underway, that veteran leadership will be tested, and if Robinson and White can stay healthy and consistent, they might just be the steadying force Florida State's offense lacked a season ago.
Harris' full interview can be seen below.
