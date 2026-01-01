Florida State star Duce Robinson explains decision to stay with Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles received a significant update to bring in the new year as their leading wide receiver announced his intentions to forego the NFL draft and spend another season in Tallahassee, Florida.

Duce Robinson, who surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2025, seemed coy when asked about his return earlier in the year, stating that there was a time and place to make that decision. Robinson was Florida State’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 and the 14th 1,000-yard receiver in program history.

“This has truly been one of the best years of my life. I’m really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026," Robinson said in an interview with Florida State on Thursday.

A Belief That Turned Into All-ACC Production

"I just think it is a belief. I believe in the culture we're building and the players we have. I believe in the coaches we have, and I believe in myself," Robinson said. "You can feel that we are very, very close to everything that we want to be. I feel like there is just unfinished business, and I truly believe that the sky is the limit to what this team can do because I just want to make the Seminole family proud."

That belief carried Robinson through the 2025 season, earning him First Team All-ACC honors. Before following in his father's legacy at FSU, Robinson spent his first two seasons at USC, totaling 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns.

"I grew up bleeding garnet and gold. My pops went here. My pops played here, and all I heard about growing up was his experience in Tallahassee playing at Doak Campbell Stadium, being able to wear that Seminole head." Robinson continued. "That is all I grew up dreaming about. So being able to have the ability to do that this last year, every Saturday, every Friday, and just be able to go out and represent what it means to be a Seminole."

A War Chant Moment That Stuck

From All-Conference catches to eye-popping snags, the 6'6'', 220-pound Phoenix, Arizona native was embraced by the Seminole fanbase, which played a major part in his decision to return. FSU toppled No. 8 Alabama to start the season, where he had two catches for 18 yards before igniting the statsheet throughout the season.

"I truly believe we have some of the best fans in the world. I remember when we came out against Alabama first game. We were running out of the tunnel to the War Chant, that was one of the coolest moments of my life... Our fans truly care about us, and that is such a blessing, and it is an honor to be able to play for such a passionate and such an enjoyable fanbase."

One of his favorite catches came from FSU's win over Virginia Tech, where he tallied 134 yards on six catches and a score.

"I think my favorite catch came from the Virginia Tech game. The drive before, they threw me two goal-line fades, and I ended up dropping both of them. I dropped one in the back of the end zone, I should've caught it, and I was not happy with myself."

"So I came back, and it was either the next play or a couple of plays later, and they threw me another one. I kinda bobbled it, but they called it a touchdown originally and then it got called back, and I was on the sideline, and I was pissed at myself."

A few plays later, Robinson found himself in the end zone, giving the Seminoles a leg up in the game.

The production Robinson put up last season will be hard to top; however, the Seminoles will be happy to have him back on the roster. Retaining a player of his caliber of playmaking will be key as Florida State searches for the right quarterback to complement him.

Robinson's full interview is available on the Seminoles Unconquered app.

