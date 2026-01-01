FSU football retains star wide receiver for 2026 season

The energy is beginning to shift for the Florida State Seminoles at the start of a New Year.

Leading up to 2026, the Seminoles were able to retain one of their key starters in redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls.

In the early hours of the calendar flipping, Florida State has already secured its first victory of the new year.

Duce Robinson Returning To FSU in 2026

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Thursday, star wide receiver Duce Robinson announced his intentions to return to Tallahassee for another year. Robinson considered declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, but Florida State made a strong push to keep him on the roster.

The junior pass-catcher was arguably the top talent in Garnet and Gold this fall. He led the Seminoles and finished top-10 in the FBS with 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns.

Robinson became the 14th player in program history to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards. His campaign ranks No. 9 in school history in single-season receiving yards.

"For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed about being a Florida State Seminole. I dreamed about the War Chant and Doak Campbell Stadium," Robinson said. "I dreamed about Osceloa and Renegade planting that spear in the ground. I just dreamed about being able to wear that Seminole head on my jersey, week in and week out.

"I'm really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026," Robinson added.

“This has truly been one of the best years of my life. I’m really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026.”



First-team All-ACC receiver @Ducerobinson2 has decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and remain at Florida State for his senior season#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/YAtQ3WI6EI — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 1, 2026

Robinson was a first-team All-ACC selection, along with securing FSU's Bill McGrotha Award, Offensive MVP, and Bobby Bowden Leadership Award. He was also a team captain.

With the 6-foot-6, 223-pound wide receiver back in the fold, Florida State has a major selling point for a quarterback transfer.

If the Seminoles can keep sophomore Lawayne McCoy and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy, wide receiver should be a strength on the roster next season.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

