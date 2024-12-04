'Upward Trend?' ... FSU Moves Up in SP+ Rankings After Brawling Rivalry Weekend
The Florida State Seminoles closed out their year much like they started it —embarrassingly bad. The 'Noles suffered a 31-11 loss to their archrival, the Florida Gators, and ended the season 2-10. The loss sparked a post-game altercation involving both players and staff from both teams. Their only two wins in 2024 were a 14-9 victory over ACC counterpart Cal and a 41-7 win over FCS opponent Charleston Southern.
Despite the losses, FSU continued to move up in the SP+ rankings to close out the season. The Seminoles climbed in the rankings, jumping seven spots after their win over Charleston Southern, although the way teams are measured is more in-depth than just wins and losses.
According to the ESPN website, the SP+ ranking system is a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency." In other words, it is "simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Florida State moved up one spot from No. 85 to No. 84 after a rivalry weekend that saw bench-clearing brawls rage across the country. Meanwhile, Florida saw a six-place jump from No. 28 to No. 22.
FSU's season is over, and there has been a major shift in leadership on the Florida State coaching staff. Head coach Mike Norvell fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, but there will likely be more in the coming days.
They recently announced the hiring of former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to take the offensive coordinator spot, and it is rumored that Nebraska's Tony White will take over the defense. The early signing period begins on December 4, so staff in place should help them build what they hope will be a better season in 2025.
