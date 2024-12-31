Veteran Defensive Lineman Transfer From Coastal Carolina To Visit Florida State
Florida State is exploring another option in the NCAA Transfer Portal to upgrade its defensive line.
Earlier this week, Coastal Carolina defensive lineman transfer Deamontae Diggs announced his plans to visit Florida State starting on January 2. Diggs is a veteran option who began his career at the FCS level before spending the 2024 season with the Chanticleers.
Diggs appeared in 13 games and made seven starts while totaling 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass deflections. He recorded a season-high seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a 31-19 defeat to Marshall on November 16. Diggs was credited with 18 pressures in 441 snaps and graded out at 62.5 overall, per PFF.
READ MORE: Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
The Pennsylvania native spent the first four years of his college career at Youngstown State. After not seeing action in his first two seasons with the Penguins, Diggs recorded 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and one blocked kick over 2022-23.
Diggs stands at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop. Diggs has picked up offers from programs such as Kansas, Purdue, UNLV and James Madison.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams and former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray in the transfer portal.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Offensive Coordinator Played Pivotal Role in Five-Star OL's Flip to LSU
