How to watch Florida State vs. Stanford: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
2025 has been a whirlwind for the Florida State Seminoles as they enter mid-season with a .500 record. FSU has yet to win a conference game this year and will travel to California on Friday as it continues to prepare for its matchup against the Stanford Cardinal.
Stanford (2-4, 1-2 ACC) has faced its own set of challenges this year, following the firing of coach Troy Taylor and the subsequent appointment of interim head coach Frank Reich. The Seminoles look to chop down the Stanford Tree and add another victory to the win column.
Seminoles Riding a 400-Yard Surge Into Stanford Matchup
Led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos, the Seminoles have topped 400 yards of offense in five straight games. Wide receiver Micahi Danzy is coming off a seven-catch, 133-yard performance with two touchdowns last week.
Danzy took on an expanded role with Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, Squirrel White, and tight end Randy Pittman Jr., out in the loss to Pitt, though Robinson and Pittman are trending toward a return this Saturday.
“I think we will (have Pittman). Obviously, they'll put out the 11 pm report, which will be there for you tomorrow, but I feel good about how things are trending," Norvell said to the media on Wednesday. "There are still some things that are up in the air right now.”
Stanford’s Playmaking Core Gives Florida State Defense Plenty to Prepare For
Stanford is coming off a loss to SMU following its bye week, falling 34-10 to the Mustangs. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson has helped Stanford open 2-0 at home, completing 64.6% of his throws for 630 yards and three touchdowns in his two games at Stanford Stadium.
Florida State's defense will have a challenge in wide receiver CJ Williams, who is emerging as one of the top wide receivers in the ACC. After transferring from Wisconsin, he leads the team in receptions (35) and receiving yards (404), with most of that production coming in the last three games. Dating back to Week 4, he ranks first in the ACC in receptions and second in receiving yards.
With both programs searching for a spark, Saturday night on the West Coast has again the makings of a tone-setter. Florida State is still seeking its first ACC breakthrough, and Stanford is trying to rally behind a new voice and defend its home field.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Stanford Cardinal
Current Records: Florida State (3-3, 0-3 ACC) vs. Stanford (2-4, 1-2 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October, 18, 10:30 p.m. EST
Where: Stanford, California, Stanford Stadium (50,424)
TV/Streaming: ESPN/ESPN App
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Sam Ocho, Sideline: Taylor Davis
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 81
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU -17.5 (-115), Stanford +17.5 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 53.5 (-110), Under 53.5 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (-1000), Stanford (+640)
Series History: This marks the first-ever meeting between Florida State and Stanford. It’s also FSU’s first regular-season trip to California since a 14-7 win over USC to open the 1997 campaign.
