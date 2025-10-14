Nole Gameday

Where Florida State stacks up in national stats 7 weeks into 2025 season

The defense continues to slide.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are going back to the drawing board after their third straight loss. The current process isn't working, and there will be some changes for the Seminoles as they prepare to travel to Stanford, evidenced by a new-look depth chart.

In the loss to Pittsburgh, FSU allowed a season-high 476 yards. The defeat marked the first time this season the Seminoles have been outgained by an opponent in 2025.

Though the offense didn't play up to its standard in the second half, it was the defense that failed the Seminoles once again. FSU has allowed 108 points during its three-game losing streak. That comes after surrending just 30 points in the first three games of the year.

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 7?

OFFENSE:

Mike Norvell
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Offense: 44.2 points per game (No. 5)

Last week - No. 5

Total Offense: 536.5 yards per game (No. 3)

Last week - No. 3

Passing Offense: 262.0 yards per game (No. 39)

Last week - No. 38

Rushing Offense: 274.5 yards per game (No. 5)

Last week - No. 2

Red Zone Offense: 27/29 - 93.1% (tied for No. 29)

Last week - tied for No. 33

3rd Down Conversion %: 43/79 - 54.4% (No. 7)

Last week - tied for No. 9

4th Down Conversion %: 11/15 - 73.3% (No. 15)

Last week - No. 21

Sacks Allowed: 1.33 sacks allowed per game (tied for No. 38)

Last week - tied for No. 30

Turnovers Lost: 10 (tied for No. 105)

Last week - tied for No. 110

Time Of Possession: 30 minutes per game (No. 58)

Last week - No. 53

Completion Percentage: 63.5% (No. 62)

Last week - No. 81

First Downs: 160 first downs (tied for No. 4)

Last week - tied for No. 9

Touchdowns: 35 TDs (tied for No. 2)

Last week - tied for No. 7

Yards Per Play: 7.33 YPP (No. 8)

Last week - No. 9

DEFENSE:

Justin Cryer
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs the ball up the field past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Defense: 23 points allowed per game (No. 62)

Last week - tied for No. 46

Total Defense: 330.0 yards allowed per game (No. 45)

Last week - No. 27

Passing Defense: 216.7 yards allowed per game (No. 63)

Last week - No. 48

Rushing Defense: 116.3 yards allowed per game (No. 38)

Last week - No. 30

Red Zone Defense: 15/17 - 88.2% (tied for No. 92)

Last week - tied for No. 101

3rd Down Defense: 29/84 - 34.5% (tied for No. 42)

Last week - No. 39

4th Down Defense: 10/16 - 62.5% (tied for No. 102)

Last week - tied for No. 67

First Down Defense: 103 first downs allowed (tied for No. 27)

Last week - tied for No. 21

Sacks: 2.67 sacks per game (tied for No. 24)

Last week - tied for No. 52

Tackles For Loss: 6.5 per game (tied for No. 30)

Last week - tied for No. 39

Turnovers Gained: 8 (tied for No. 50)

Last week - tied for No. 67

Touchdowns Allowed: 17 (tied for No. 62)

Last week - tied for No. 41

Yards Allowed Per Play: 5.12 (No. 36)

Last week - No. 29

MISCELLANIOUS:

Florida State
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Turnover Margin: -2 (No. 91)

Last week - tied for No. 102

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.00 (tied for No. 26)

Last week - tied for No. 15

Net Punting: 49.54 yards (No. 69)

Last week - No. 55

Punt Returns: 7.5 yards per return (tied for No. 85)

Last week - tied for No. 83

Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 6)

Last week - tied for No. 7

Kickoff Returns: 20.6 yards per return (No. 66)

Last week - No. 91

Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

