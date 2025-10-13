Third straight defeat leads to more depth chart changes for FSU football
The Florida State Seminoles are focused on righting the ship in Tallahassee after three straight losses. Head coach Mike Norvell has been left searching for answers in defeats to Virginia, Miami, and Pittsburgh.
Norvell and the Seminoles will have a lot of time to solve their problems on a long flight out to the West Coast.
FSU will be hitting the road for the second time this season to match up with the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.
The Cardinal are dealing with some problems of their own, limping out to a 2-4 start. It is worth noting that Stanford is 2-0 at home, while the Seminoles' slid began the last time they traveled away from home.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. Prior to the road trip, the Seminoles switched a few things up.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Road Game Against Stanford
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Stanford. Changes continue to persist in the aftermath of three straight losses.
The majority of the changes came on basically every position on defense.
On the defensive line, true freshman Darryll Desir and sophomore Amaree Williams are now co-starters with James Williams at one of the defensive end spots.
True freshman Kevin Wynn is the primary backup to redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr. at nose tackle. Redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson is no longer on the depth chart.
At the other defensive end, redshirt junior Deante McCray and redshirt junior Jayson Jenkins are co-starters. Redshirt senior Jaden Jones is listed as the backup.
At linebacker, redshirt senior Stefon Thompson is no longer listed at JACK. Instead, redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr. and redshirt sophomore Caleb LaVallee are co-starters at the position.
Junior Blake Nichelson is a co-starter at two linebacker spots, sharing the nod with junior Justin Cryer and senior Elijah Herring.
Florida State made alterations to all five positions in the defensive backfield.
At cornerback, redshirt freshmen Cai Bates and Charles Lester III will back up redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls. Lester III was previously senior Jerry Wilson's backup.
Instead, true freshman Shamar Arnoux will back up Wilson at the other cornerback spot. Arnoux was listed at safety last week.
Redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph remains a starter at safety. Redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III will back him up after being listed at cornerback last week.
On offense, true freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey is on the two-deep for the first time. He's a co-backup with Javvan Boggs in the slot behind sophomore Lawayne McCoy.
Lastly, sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy is now a co-starter at punt returner with senior Squirrel White.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Jayvan Boggs, Fr. OR Taeshaun Gelsey, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Caleb LaVallee
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. Ricky Knight III, RS Fr.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Kam Davis, So.
Punt Returner:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
