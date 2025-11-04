Nole Gameday

Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing

The Seminoles find themselves two wins away from postseason eligibility with four games remaining on the schedule.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles find themselves within striking distance of a bowl game after defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons handedly on Saturday night. The final score was 42-7.

The first sentence of this article would perhaps shock two sets of Seminole fans at two different periods of time: those who would be shocked FSU improved its win total by at least four games after going 2-10 in 2024, and those who are shocked FSU is at risk of making a bowl game after starting the season 3-0 with a win over Alabama.

However, the scenario is the scenario.

There are some news services that have FSU in a bowl game, and there are some that don't. For instance, CBS Sports does not have the 'Noles in the postseason, while others have them playing some formidable competition.

Let's take a look.

What Bowl Games Are Florida State Football Projected To Play In?

Mike Norvell
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach - ESPN:

Both Bonagura and Schlabach of ESPN have the Seminoles in the Gasparilla Bowl, but the two writers have the 'Noles facing different opponents.

Bonagura ironically has Florida State matching up against USF in its home stadium, while Schlabach has the UConn Huskies squaring off against the Garnet and Gold.

The game would take place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Bryan Fischer - Sports Illustrated:

According to Bryan Fischer's projection, the Seminoles will face the Washington State Cougars in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. That game will kick off at 2 p.m. ET in El Paso, Texas.

In the 2019 Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve, the Florida State Seminoles played the Arizona State Sun Devils, just days after hiring then-Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.

What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?

Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17

Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win, 66-10

Week 5: at Virginia, Loss, 46-38 (2OT)

Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss, 28-22

Week 7: vs. Pitt, Loss, 34-31

Week 8: at Stanford, Loss, 20-13

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Wake Forest, Win, 42-7

Week 11: at Clemson - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2, or ACC Network

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Time TBD

Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 14: at Florida - Time TBD

4-4 Overall, 1-4 in Conference Play

