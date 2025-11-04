Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing
The Florida State Seminoles find themselves within striking distance of a bowl game after defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons handedly on Saturday night. The final score was 42-7.
The first sentence of this article would perhaps shock two sets of Seminole fans at two different periods of time: those who would be shocked FSU improved its win total by at least four games after going 2-10 in 2024, and those who are shocked FSU is at risk of making a bowl game after starting the season 3-0 with a win over Alabama.
However, the scenario is the scenario.
READ MORE: FSU football players unite around Mike Norvell after ending losing streak
There are some news services that have FSU in a bowl game, and there are some that don't. For instance, CBS Sports does not have the 'Noles in the postseason, while others have them playing some formidable competition.
Let's take a look.
What Bowl Games Are Florida State Football Projected To Play In?
Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach - ESPN:
Both Bonagura and Schlabach of ESPN have the Seminoles in the Gasparilla Bowl, but the two writers have the 'Noles facing different opponents.
Bonagura ironically has Florida State matching up against USF in its home stadium, while Schlabach has the UConn Huskies squaring off against the Garnet and Gold.
The game would take place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Bryan Fischer - Sports Illustrated:
According to Bryan Fischer's projection, the Seminoles will face the Washington State Cougars in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. That game will kick off at 2 p.m. ET in El Paso, Texas.
In the 2019 Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve, the Florida State Seminoles played the Arizona State Sun Devils, just days after hiring then-Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win, 66-10
Week 5: at Virginia, Loss, 46-38 (2OT)
Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss, 28-22
Week 7: vs. Pitt, Loss, 34-31
Week 8: at Stanford, Loss, 20-13
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest, Win, 42-7
Week 11: at Clemson - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2, or ACC Network
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Time TBD
Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 14: at Florida - Time TBD
4-4 Overall, 1-4 in Conference Play
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok