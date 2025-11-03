FSU football players unite around Mike Norvell after ending losing streak
The Florida State Seminoles entered Saturday night with a growing weight on their shoulders. Coming off four straight losses and a BYE week where the Seminoles had to sit on the results and listen to chatter surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee, the team aired out its frustrations with a 42-7 victory against Wake Forest.
It was evident Florida State had a bone to pick. Over the last 13 days, Seminole fans aired their frustrations across social media. Considering the results of the past two years, there was a lot of speculation that Norvell's job was in jeopardy.
Athletic director Michael Alford put those questions to rest, at least momentarily, declaring the football program would undergo a 'comprehensive assessment' at the end of the season.
That made the homecoming game a crucial four quarters for the Seminoles. Florida State answered the call, scoring the first six touchdowns of the night and running away from a team that is on pace to make a bowl game.
Following the victory - which felt a little bit like a statement - the leaders on the roster stepped up in support of Norvell.
Florida State Players Stand Behind Mike Norvell
There was a wonder if the Seminoles had begun to quit on Norvell in recent weeks, especially after a mind-boggling loss to Stanford, where Florida State was whistled for a season-high 13 penalties. In the process, Norvell went back and forth with a starting defender on the sideline, and a report surfaced that players were joking in the locker room following the defeat.
Multiple veterans pushed back at the narrative, including redshirt senior safety Earl Little Jr., who began his press conference by directly mentioning Norvell.
Little Jr. stuck with the Seminoles this offseason and is having a career year.
"I know a lot of people are against him right now, but that's our coach," Little Jr. said. "We're going to continue to keep fighting for him, we're going to continue to keep playing for him, we're going to continue to keep pushing for him."
What is about Norvell that enamors Florida State's players?
"Man, I know where the dude's heart is at. Us really being with the man every day, we know where his heart is at," Little Jr. said. "It's like a 'if you know, you know' thing, man. I know a lot of people on the outside they don't really see, they see the L's and stuff like that. But man, that dude, he's a dog."
"He keeps pushing for us, and that's what I love about Coach Norvell," Little Jr. added. "We're going to keep fighting for him. Like I said, we're going to keep doing what we've got to do to keep stacking days. I'm proud to be coached by him, and we all love him."
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls echoed Little Jr.'s sentiments. Rawls has grown into a starter in year three and is arguably the most consistent defender on the team.
"Yeah, Coach Norvell, just him coming in every day, him not giving up on us," Rawls said. "Just him how he loves us, and how he pushes us to the best of our ability each and every day. He don't short us, not a single day. Just how he loves us, and we all just come together as one."
Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos hasn't seen any shift in Norvell's attitude or approach despite the noise on the outside.
"Coach Norvell, I told him that him and coach Gus Malzahn are the only two men in my life that I've seen with my own two eyes that is consistent every day," Castellanos said. "The way he pours into us, the way he pushes us after those losses, with all the critics and stuff going on."
"The way he's doing it in the building, 'good morning' yelling, same energy, same intensity. He's blocking out the noise and continuing to push us," Castellanos added.
Castellanos credited Norvell for being someone the Seminoles can lean on during tough times. The veteran signal-caller doesn't think all of Florida State's struggles necessarily fall on the coaching staff.
"He's the one there picking us up and helping us thrive. I hate that all the stuff, 'oh, fire coach Norvell.' Nah, coach Norvell's been absolutely awesome and everything and more for us," Castellanos said. "I know you guys don't see that, and I know they don't see that. Everybody blames the coach, that's on us."
"Those four games have been on us. We've been put in position to execute and win those games, and we didn't," Castellanos continued. "So it's not on him, that's on us. Tonight, I'm glad we got that done for him. It's new November."
Norvell has always been a players' coach throughout his career. It's a testament to his investment in the Seminoles' success away from the football field, as much as on it.
The sixth-year head coach sees his team as a family rather than individuals chasing a common goal.
"They're my heart. They're family to me, and they said yes to being a part of this program, and we said yes to them," Norvell said.
"I think it's a team that is very capable, and just to see them continue to try to grow and to be better and to go and showcase what they're able to do, even with a lot of challenges and probably a lot of things on the outside that make it difficult in today's age of college athletics," Norvell added.
Norvell and Florida State will look to continue responding to adversity against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
