FSU football defensive lineman named Freshman All-American

Florida State defensive lineman Mandrell Desir was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, it was announced Wednesday.

Desir played all 12 games of his true freshman campaign in 2025 and finished the year with 30 tackles, including 7.5 for loss with 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. His sacks and tackles for loss totals both led all ACC freshmen, and his sacks total was the third-highest for a freshman in FSU history.

He recorded at least 0.5 sacks in five straight games, the longest for any FSU defender since 2016, and ended the regular season ranked third nationally among freshmen in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss. Desir accounted for 55 lost yards on his sacks, the fourth-highest total in the ACC and the most among freshmen from a P4 conference.

READ MORE: Contract terms and salary info for FSU football's front office hires

The Miami native and Norland High School product made his debut in the season-opening win vs. No. 8 Alabama and made four tackles, the most for an FSU true freshman in a season opener since 1977. He recorded a career-high five tackles, with 1.0 sack, at Clemson and matched those totals at NC State.

FSU Adds Another Standout Freshman to the Record Books

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Desir’s recognition gives FSU an FWAA Freshman All-American for the second straight season, following Samuel Singleton Jr.’s honor at kick returner in 2024. FSU is one of 10 teams in the country, and one of two from the ACC, to have at least one FWAA Freshman All-American in both 2024 and 2025.

Desir is Florida State’s 16th FWAA Freshman All-American since the organization began naming an All-American team exclusively for freshmen in 2001. He joins Timmy Jernigan and Brian Burns as FSU defensive linemen to earn Freshman All-America accolades from the FWAA. Jernigan and Burns also were named FWAA Freshman All-Americans after their true freshman seasons in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

Desir was also named a True Freshman All-American by both On3 and 247Sports and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors. He was the only freshman defensive lineman to earn All-ACC recognition and finished as the runner-up for the conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News