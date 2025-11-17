Nole Gameday

FSU football lands breakout JUCO pass-rusher Jalen Anderson

The Seminoles have made an important addition at a position of need.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting efforts have stayed consistent this fall. Despite a four-game losing streak earlier this year, the Seminoles have held on strong, only losing three commitments since the beginning of the season.

Coming off its final home game of the 2025 campaign, Florida State is seemingly working with some positive momentum.

The Seminoles made an important addition at a position of need to kick off the week.

JUCO DE Jalen Anderson Commits To Florida State

Jalen Anderson
Jalen Anderson/IG

On Monday evening, three-star defensive end and JUCO prospect, Jalen Anderson, announced his commitment to Florida State over programs such as West Virginia, Illinois, Nebraska, and Arizona State, among others.

Anderson was on campus for his official visit over the weekend. He was just recently offered by the Seminoles on November 6. FSU made it a priority to get Anderson to Tallahassee and lock him down.

Over the summer, Anderson pledged to FIU. However, he reopened his recruitment in the middle of a breakout season for Pearl River Community College.

In nine games, Anderson totaled 41 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection, 1 blocked kick, and 1 interception that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in six games and at least one sack in five games.

Anderson has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 11 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 2 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 5 JUCO recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Anderson, Florida State holds 26 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive end Chris Carbin.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

