FSU football lands breakout JUCO pass-rusher Jalen Anderson
Florida State's recruiting efforts have stayed consistent this fall. Despite a four-game losing streak earlier this year, the Seminoles have held on strong, only losing three commitments since the beginning of the season.
Coming off its final home game of the 2025 campaign, Florida State is seemingly working with some positive momentum.
READ MORE: Three honest thoughts after FSU football's win over Virginia Tech
The Seminoles made an important addition at a position of need to kick off the week.
JUCO DE Jalen Anderson Commits To Florida State
On Monday evening, three-star defensive end and JUCO prospect, Jalen Anderson, announced his commitment to Florida State over programs such as West Virginia, Illinois, Nebraska, and Arizona State, among others.
Anderson was on campus for his official visit over the weekend. He was just recently offered by the Seminoles on November 6. FSU made it a priority to get Anderson to Tallahassee and lock him down.
Over the summer, Anderson pledged to FIU. However, he reopened his recruitment in the middle of a breakout season for Pearl River Community College.
In nine games, Anderson totaled 41 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection, 1 blocked kick, and 1 interception that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in six games and at least one sack in five games.
Anderson has two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3, 241-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 11 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 2 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 5 JUCO recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Anderson, Florida State holds 26 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive end Chris Carbin.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok