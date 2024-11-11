Who Will Coach Florida State's Offensive Line And Wide Receivers For Final Two Games?
The Florida State Seminoles are shaking up their coaching staff with two games remaining in a disastrous 2024 season. Over the weekend, the program made the tough decision to move on from offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
The Seminoles have already announced that co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume defensive coordinator duties. But, considering that head coach Mike Norvell is already the play-caller on offense, who will coach FSU's offensive line and wide receivers?
On Monday, Norvell revealed his plans for both positions with the team in a well-timed BYE week. According to the head coach, senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta will handle the offensive line duties while graduate assistant Guy Lemonier Jr. will be working with the wide receivers. It sounds like this will be a by-committee approach as Norvell also mentioned senior offensive analyst Austin Tucker and director of scouting (offense) Rick Stockstill when going into detail about his plans.
"We're going to work collectively as a team in that regard. Obviously, with Gabe [Fertitta], he's kind of assumed that role there earlier in the season in the absence of Alex, so he will continue to be kind of the key and point there on the O-line, and then at receiver, Guy [Lemonier] will kind of handle things day-to-day," Norvell said. "He's been working with that group, but then also Austin Tucker. We've got obviously a great coach in Coach Stockstill that will be able to help where we're down a couple of coaches. He's going to be around and involved and helping the majority of positions. But got a great background there, as well."
"I've got a lot of confidence in the coaching staff that we have and what we're going to be able to do over these next few weeks," Norvell continued. "Everybody's responsibilities, it's kind of a heightened sense of importance because there might be a little bit more crossover for guys and making sure you're connecting with the players, make sure that we're meeting them where they are, and then obviously doing all the things necessary for us to go out there and be our best these next two games."
Fertitta served as FSU's offensive line coach during the first three games of the season with Atkins dealing with an NCAA-mandated suspension. He's in his third year with the program, spending most of that time coaching the offensive line with Atkins. Fertitta worked at Louisville prior to being hired by the Seminoles and has a successful background as a high school coach.
Lemonier Jr. joined Florida State in 2021 and is in his fourth year with the Seminoles. He's worked under Dugans as a graduate assistant during that period. Lemonier Jr. began his coaching career at Howard in 2018.
Tucker has been in Tallahassee for all five of Norvell's seasons. He's worked with multiple positions during his tenure at FSU, including the quarterbacks and running backs. Tucker previously worked at North Alabama.
Stockstill is an FSU Hall of Famer and longtime head coach for Middle Tennessee State. He returned to his alma mater earlier this year as the director of scouting on offense, a role that opened after John Garrett became the General Manager at Duke. Stockstill has a wealth of experience and has spent a lot of time around the quarterbacks this year.
