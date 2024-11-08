Former FSU Standout Reacts To Being On Wrong End Of Saquon Barkey's Jaw-Dropping Highlight
There are always lessons to learn for rookies in the NFL, with some being harder than others. Former Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones has transitioned well to the professional level, earning a consistent role with the Jacksonville Jaguars in year one.
With that being said, Jones was on the wrong end of one of the most jaw-dropping highlights of the season when he was hurdled in ridiculous fashion by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley. You can't fault the rookie for the effort, it was just an insane move by Barkley, who shed off one defender and spun by another before a backward leap into the air over Jones.
This is a moment that could be detrimental to one's confidence but Jones is taking everything in stride. He called it a 'hell of play' and gave Barkley his props when describing his reaction to the scene, per Jacksonville Jaguars On SI.
"I mean, it ain't really too much you can do," Jones said to Jacksonville Jaguars On SI's John Shipley. "I feel like anybody that really got something to say about it, I would love for them to tell me exactly what they would have did."
"I got a lot of respect for him. I mean, that's the first time that's ever been done in history. I mean, he kind of hurdled me backwards, you know.," Jones continued. "So, I mean, I got a lot of you know, same respect for him, because I don't think nobody else in the league can actually make that play and successfully hurdle me. It ain't like I went low or nothing like that, like I was standing up tall, and he's still hurdled me."
Jones and the Jaguars will be looking to rebound this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. He's recorded 16 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception at roughly the midway point of his rookie year.
The third-round pick spent four years at Florida State after beginning his career at Mississippi State. He was named FSU's most improved defensive player in each of his final two seasons with the Seminoles and was presented with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2023. Jones had a career-best 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in his final run in garnet and gold.
