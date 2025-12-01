Former FSU football offensive player to enter transfer portal
The 2025 transfer portal opens on January 2 for two weeks, during which teams can make as many roster additions and subtractions as they like ahead of the 2026 season. Next month's window will be the only transfer window for the upcoming season, after the NCAA eliminated the spring cycle in April to maintain continuity across the board. It hopes to help tame the new wild west of college football.
Former FSU Offensive Lineman is On the Move Again
Per On3 Sports, former Florida State offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson is reportedly on the move again after transferring to the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2024.
The Florida native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, spending most of his time on the scout team before deciding to move on to the Owls. At FSU, he saw action against Duquesne, Louisiana, and Southern Miss, playing 14 snaps total during his time in Tallahassee, Florida.
Richardson's Time With the Owls
The 6'5'' 320-pound lineman has appeared in 16 games during his two-year stint with the Owls and has flirted with the transfer portal before, after FAU's firing of head coach Tom Herman last November. He has played 1,027 snaps in Boca Raton, Florida, and has offensive PFF grades of 55.5 and 55.7 over the last two seasons.
His size makes him a promising tackle prospect during his final season of eligibility, but he has on-and-off production on the offensive line. His highest grade of the season (70.4) was in the Owls' 38-28 loss to FIU, and his lowest (41.8) was in FAU's 55-26 loss to Memphis. During wins over Florida A&M and Rice, he posted grades of 63.4 and 64.7, respectively.
Richardson entered preseason with the Owls ranked No. 78 on Bruce Feldman's College Football Top 101 Freaks List, according to the FAU website.
Florida State has yet to have any players announce their intentions to transfer, as player and staff meetings are still going on, but following back-to-back losing seasons, the Seminoles will likely be looking to add talent and remove some of the lack of production on the roster.
