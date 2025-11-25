Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing
With a loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, the Florida State Seminoles find themselves needing a win against the rival Florida Gators to obtain bowl eligibility.
It would be the third bowl game appearance under FSU head coach Mike Norvell in six seasons.
With this in mind, college football pundits around the country have given their postseason projections. Some have FSU going bowling, while others do not.
Let's break it down.
What Bowl Games Are Florida State Football Projected To Play In?
Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach - ESPN:
Both of ESPN's bowl projection staff writers have the Seminoles in a bowl game, but playing 10 days apart.
Kyle Bonagura projects the Seminoles to play Memphis in the JLab Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on December 29th in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida State has never played in the Birmingham Bowl.
As for Mark Schlabach, he has kept the same prediction he gave last week, projecting FSU to play UConn in the Gasparilla Bowl on December 19th in Tampa, Florida. That game is played in Raymond James Stadium, and could see a very large turnout from Florida State fans. The Seminoles have never played in the Gasparilla Bowl, either.
Bryan Fischer - Sports Illustrated:
According to Sports Illustrated's projection, Bryan Fischer also has Florida State in the Gasparilla Bowl; however, he has the Seminoles playing the UTSA Roadrunners.
The Seminoles and Roadrunners have never squared off in their history
Brett McMurphy - CBS Sports:
CBS Sports' Brett McMurphy predicts the 'Noles will play against the South Florida Bulls in the Gasparilla Bowl. As mentioned before, the game is played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where the Bulls play their home games.
That game would sell some tickets.
The Seminoles and the Bulls have had some dramatic games in the past 20 years. The last meeting between the two schools ended in a 55-35 victory for FSU in 2016.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama - Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M - Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State - Win, 66-10
Week 5: at Virginia - Loss, 46-38 (2OT)
Week 6: vs. Miami - Loss, 28-22
Week 7: vs. Pitt - Loss, 34-31
Week 8: at Stanford - Loss, 20-13
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest - Win, 42-7
Week 11: at Clemson - Loss, 24-10
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Win, 34-14
Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - Loss, 21-11
Week 14: at Florida - 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
5-6 Overall, 2-6 in Conference Play
