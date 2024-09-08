WWE Superstar Takes Shot at FSU Football
Florida State (0-2, 0-2 ACC) has had a rough start to the 2024 season, despite heading in as the No. 10 team in the country. They dropped out of the AP Top 25, have consistently fallen in ESPN's FPI rankings, and still somehow opened up as 5.5-point favorites against Memphis next weekend.
Despite losing by a walk-off field goal to Georgia Tech, 24-21, in Dublin, Ireland, the 'Noles have looked out-of-sorts at times and will need every moment of their current BYE week to fix their woes and get back on track for a winning season.
READ MORE: Florida State's Marching Chiefs Release Statement On War Chant Scale Back
WWE superstar Sheamus attempted to rally the Yellow Jackets ahead of their 31-28 loss to Syracuse on Saturday by taking a shot at Florida State, asking Georgia Tech to 'scalp' the Orange. Sheamus joined the bandwagon with a plethora of media personalities who continue to barb the Seminoles.
"Two weeks ago, you walked into Dublin, and no one gave two f---s. Do you remember that!? FSU, who the f--- are they? Today, we're 2-0!" Sheamus said with a healthy amount of expletives. "Today, you go in there and take their f------ scalps!"
Georgia Tech, who went into the matchup as the No. 23 team in the country, will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after a loss to the now 2-0 Syracuse Orange. The loss won't do the Seminoles any favors for a team that is battling back after a rocky 0-2 start.
The Florida State Seminoles and the Memphis Tigers are set to face off on Saturday, September 14 as the ball flies through the air at 12:00 p.m.
READ MORE: FSU Football Has A Decision To Make At Quarterback - Whether Mike Norvell Likes It Or Not
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start