One of the top QBs in the country has big update for FSU football
The Florida State Seminoles have been searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26 since parting ways with four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel in January. Smigiel recently went off the board to Michigan but the Seminoles remain in the hunt.
FSU's coaching staff went back to the drawing board earlier this year, extending multiple scholarship offers while revisiting old targets.
At this stage, the Seminoles' best options appear to be four-star Oklahoma commitment Jaden O'Neal and trending four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth. O'Neal visited Florida State earlier this offseason and has scheduled an official visit that will take place in June.
Duckworth has yet to make it to Tallahassee since picking up an offer from the Seminoles at the beginning of the year. However, he had a positive update for Florida State on Thursday after listing the program in his top five alongside Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn, and North Carolina.
The Alabama native has a relationship with FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dating back to when the latter was the head coach at UCF. He's locked in an official visit with the Seminoles that will span from June 13-15.
However, Duckworth was previously committed to South Carolina and he's been trending to Ole Miss as of late. Florida State has a lot of work to do if they are going to add him to the class.
As a junior, Duckworth led Jackson High School to a 14-1 record and a state championship. He completed 162/243 passes for 3,439 yards with 39 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing 62 times for 648 yards and 12 more scores.
Duckworth threw for 300+ yards in four games and rushed for a touchdown in ten different contests. He completed a season-high 24/31 passes for 535 yards with five touchdowns to one interception and added a score on the ground in a 49-7 victory against Mobile Christian High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 47 overall prospect, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
