Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston Surprises Hospitalized Fan with Care Package
Former Florida State star and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston continued to display why he has been a fan favorite throughout his career after a care package to a member of the Dawg Pound who is battling cancer.
As talented as he is on the field, Winston continues to prove why he's special away from it.
Winston has walked an interesting path in football spanning his lifetime. From winning a National Championship and Heisman Trophy in college to being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, he has never wavered from capturing the attention and hearts of fans at wherever stop he lands.
READ MORE: Potential Transfer Portal Quarterback Option Emerges For Florida State
"Jameis always proving why we all love him!" One fan wrote in the comments. "Ppl love to bash on Jameis but the dude is hands down an awesome person," another added.
His locker-room-inspiring speeches and go-lucky demeanor have always been entertaining, dating back to his days in college, so it is not surprising that he took the time to bless another fan in need. Most comically was his 'Eat a W' sideline speech, which can be seen on the apparel held by the fan in the photo.
Winston was recently picked up in free agency for a one-year deal by the Browns after a stint in New Orleans. He is currently the starting quarterback in Cleveland after Deshaun Watson went down with an injury.
He has 652 yards and five touchdowns in the two games he's played as a starter in 2024 and is staring down a turnaround future as the season moves on.
READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford Speaks On Relationship With Mike Norvell, 2024 Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern