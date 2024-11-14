FSU AD Michael Alford Speaks On Relationship With Mike Norvell, 2024 Struggles
Florida State University held a boosters town hall on Wednesday evening in which they discussed the school's recent news surrounding its football team's 1-9 record. The Seminoles were ranked in the top 10 before the start of the season and were picked to compete for an ACC Championship at the end of the year. However, they find themselves losers of six straight and already eliminated from bowl eligibility.
The football team is suffering one of its worst seasons in decades with its 1-9 record. During the town hall, AD Alford spoke on the current season that has left fans, and even the administration befuddled as the team has descended to historic lows.
"Well, like you mentioned, none of us, one, anticipated, two, are very happy about where we are, but we are where we are," Alford said. "So more importantly, what are we doing to address it?
Alford added that he and Norvell have been in constant communication throughout this process. All visions are aligned with the Seminoles at a critical juncture.
"I can tell you that Coach Norvell and I speak weekly, you've heard me numerous years talk about daily communication that we have, the shared vision, the partnership that we have, and I would take that with President McCullough and our Board of Trustees and our chairman, Peter Collins, and your chairman, Warner Peacock, and the boosters. It is truly a partnership among all of us and a shared vision of what we need to do to be successful. We all want Florida State to be the very best, to compete for national championships."
The Florida State AD continued by reaffirming his commitment to Mike Norvell for both long term and short term goals for the program.
"Mike and I have a very, as I've mentioned, comfortable, candid relationship. There is a mutual respect for one another. He understands my role. Of course, I understand his role. We have a shared vision. We are going to work together to get this corrected," Alford said.
He spoke on some of the different factors that got FSU to its present situation but added, "Regardless of that, we should be better. We should not be in this situation."
"The strength of our relationship and our collective commitment can't be more steadfast on what we're going to do to fix this."
The unfortunate side of the coaching carousel includes the assistants who were let go following Saturday’s historic loss. AD Alford mentioned that the decisions made by the university are always intended to be catered to its student-athletes.
"The timing of the situation is constant evaluation, constant assessment. We meet every Sunday after games, Coach and I do, and just go through that week, go through the future, try to project where we're going to have to make some decisions and really put that into a timeline.
"Also making sure we were doing the right thing by the student athletes," Alford added. "That is the number one criteria that he and I use. What is best for those young men at this moment. Forget everybody else, what is best for those young men."
The Florida State Seminoles finish the season against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (FCS) and the rival Florida Gators. Both contests will be held in Doak Campbell Stadium on the 23rd and 30th of November, respectively.
