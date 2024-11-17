Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston Throws Career-Long TD Against Former Team
Former Florida State star and now Cleveland Brown Jameis Winston has been thrust into the limelight once again after an up-and-down 10-year career in the NFL. Winston assumed the role as a starter in Cleveland after quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury in Week 7 and never looked back.
He led his team to their first home victory in three games with a 29-24 upset over the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Browns currently sit at 2-7, the former Heisman Trophy winner has managed to uplift his team and threw his longest career touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
With the score, Winston gave the Browns fanbase yet another reason to cheer the 30-year-old on. After surprising a hospitalized fan last week with a massive care package, both his on-the-field and off-the-field performances have seemingly captivated fans during his short time in Cleveland.
The 89-yard touchdown pass came late in the first quarter as Winston stepped up, escaping the pocket, to find wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in one-on-one coverage against Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor. Jeudy did the rest while making a few defenders miss while taking it to the house for six.
Winston was picked up by the Browns in free agency and signed a one-year deal after spending four years with the New Orleans Saints. Before the matchup against his former team, Winston had 652 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions and added another score to the record books in Sunday's game.
