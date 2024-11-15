Cam Newton Wants Colorado's Deion Sanders to Coach at Florida State
Florida State moved to 1-9 after last week's loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, inching them closer to one of the worst seasons the Seminoles have had in the past 50 years. Head coach Mike Norvell let go of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, but some fans want Norvell to hit the road as well.
While the top brass at Florida State have stated that they stand behind the man at the helm, it doesn't stop the talking heads from speculating on who should replace him.
READ MORE: Former FSU QB Says Mike Norvell Should Continue Calling Plays
College Football Analyst Cam Newton went on ESPN's First Take to discuss whether Colorado head coach and FSU alumnus Deion Sanders should be considered for a job with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Although Newton disagreed that Dallas is where "Coach Prime" would be a good fit, he said that Florida State made the most sense as a landing spot.
"What is a good look, I do believe, for Prime is Florida State University. It makes the most sense because not only would you have more time to build a foundation, you have more resources than, respectfully, Colorado," Newton said. "I'm looking at one coach that stands out at Florida State that he could potentially be and build a legacy - Bobby Bowden. I don't think he would have the same timeframe in Dallas."
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gave an interesting look to Newton when he made the comparison of Sanders to the coaching legend, and I'm sure a lot of people watching had the same reaction. However, as polarizing as Sanders can be, there is no telling where he will end up after Colorado, but it isn't likely that it will be in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern