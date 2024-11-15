Former FSU QB Says Mike Norvell Should Continue Calling Plays
Former Florida State quarterback and ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel appeared on the College Gameday Podcast and discussed his alma mater’s gridiron woes. When faced with the possibility of head coach Mike Norvell relinquishing the playcalling duties, Manuel was firm in his belief that Norvell shouldn’t give up the responsibility just yet.
“I don’t think he should give up calling plays,” EJ Manuel said. “Because if you think of two seasons ago when Florida State got back to winning 10-plus games. I think they won the bowl game over Oklahoma. Coach Norvell was calling plays that year. Before that, it was Kenny Dillingham who is now the head coach at Arizona State, having a great year as well, going to a bowl, and it’s awesome.”
Furthermore, Manuel did acknowledge that a lot of Norvell’s success can be attributed to the connection that he and former QB Jordan Travis had. He used the word “telepathy” to describe their working relationship at Florida State.
“But I felt like Coach Norvell and Jordan Travis, and I mention Jordan Travis because he had a dude at quarterback,” Manuel said. “He had an eraser. A guy that can make those plays. They were on the same page. For whatever reason, it just seemed like there was no telepathy with Coach Norvell and DJU or even these two other young quarterbacks.”
Finally, the former first-round pick said that despite FSU having the worst offense in college football and firing their offensive coordinator, Florida State’s biggest problems have been execution, not gameplan or in-game playcalling.
“So, I would say no. I think that would be an overreaction, in fact,” Manuel said. “Yeah, you can hire a coordinator but I still believe in Coach Norvell’s ability to call plays because he’s called good plays. Guys have dropped balls and guys haven’t made the throws. That’s, ultimately, what it’s come down to, execution.”
The Seminoles will look to get back into the win column next weekend against Charleston Southern at home.
