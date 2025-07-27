Washington Commanders cut former Florida State Seminoles football standout

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole joined the franchise following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFL training camps are nearly through their first week as teams around the league prepare for the upcoming preseason slate.

The Washington Commanders have been in the news cycle lately as the team is embroiled in a contract dispute with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The All-Pro did not report to mandatory minicamp and missed the first few sessions of camp while going through discussions on a new deal.

McLaurin finally joined the Commanders on Sunday but that came at a cost for one former Florida State standout.

With Washington promoting McLaurin to the active roster, the franchise was forced to release one player. According to the team, the Commanders have cut undrafted rookie cornerback Fentrell Cypress II.

Cypress II joined the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He earned a $10K signing bonus and $145K guaranteed on his three-year/$2.975 million rookie contract.

The former Seminole will be looking for a new home with not much time remaining before the season kicks off.

Cypress II started his college career at Virginia, developing into one of the top defenders in the conference. He led the ACC and ranked top 10 in the country in pass deflections in 2022. Cypress II transferred to Florida State the following year, spending two seasons in Tallahassee.

During his first campaign with the program, Cypress II started in all 14 games. He totaled a career-high 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and eight pass deflections. Cypress II was named an all-conference honorable mention after helping the Seminoles to their first ACC Championship since 2014.

Last fall didn't go to plan as Cypress II suffered a season-ending injury late in 2024. He recovered in time to participate in Florida State's Pro Day in March. Cypress II posted a 4.43 40-yard dash, 6.84 three-cone drill, 38-inch vertical, and 10-3 broad jump.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

