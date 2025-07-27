Washington Commanders cut former Florida State Seminoles football standout
NFL training camps are nearly through their first week as teams around the league prepare for the upcoming preseason slate.
The Washington Commanders have been in the news cycle lately as the team is embroiled in a contract dispute with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The All-Pro did not report to mandatory minicamp and missed the first few sessions of camp while going through discussions on a new deal.
McLaurin finally joined the Commanders on Sunday but that came at a cost for one former Florida State standout.
With Washington promoting McLaurin to the active roster, the franchise was forced to release one player. According to the team, the Commanders have cut undrafted rookie cornerback Fentrell Cypress II.
Cypress II joined the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He earned a $10K signing bonus and $145K guaranteed on his three-year/$2.975 million rookie contract.
The former Seminole will be looking for a new home with not much time remaining before the season kicks off.
Cypress II started his college career at Virginia, developing into one of the top defenders in the conference. He led the ACC and ranked top 10 in the country in pass deflections in 2022. Cypress II transferred to Florida State the following year, spending two seasons in Tallahassee.
During his first campaign with the program, Cypress II started in all 14 games. He totaled a career-high 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and eight pass deflections. Cypress II was named an all-conference honorable mention after helping the Seminoles to their first ACC Championship since 2014.
Last fall didn't go to plan as Cypress II suffered a season-ending injury late in 2024. He recovered in time to participate in Florida State's Pro Day in March. Cypress II posted a 4.43 40-yard dash, 6.84 three-cone drill, 38-inch vertical, and 10-3 broad jump.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
