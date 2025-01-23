Former Florida State Analyst Lands Job with New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are going through a staff overhaul under new head coach Mike Vrabel who took the job on January 13. The Pats moved on from head coach Jerod Mayo earlier this year after a 4-13 season that left them dead last in the AFC East.
Vrabel has added former Florida State senior defensive analyst Clint McMillan, who has spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans as an assistant defensive line/pass rush specialist. The two had previous experience together in Tennessee.
In 2023, the Titans ranked seventh in the NFL in opponent rushing average, allowing just 3.81 yards per attempt. They also led the league in defensive red-zone efficiency, holding opponents to a 37.7 percent success rate. Additionally, the defense tied for the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns allowed (10) and gave up the fifth-fewest total touchdowns (33) across the league.
READ MORE: Florida State's Mike Norvell, Tony White Meet With Top EDGE Target
In 2020, McMillan served as a senior analyst at Florida State for a defense that included nine first-time starters. Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. received Freshman All-America honors, while cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. earned first-team All-ACC recognition and was later selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was named to the All-ACC second team during his tenure.
McMillan has had multiple stops in the coaching circles after spending four seasons as a defensive tackle at the University of Florida. He was a member of the 2006 BCS National Championship team under then-head coach Urban Meyer.
He coached at the University of Tennessee-Martin, Ohio Dominican University, and served as a graduate assistant at Marshall and Weber State.
Alongside McMillan, Vrabel hired Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator in an effort to rebuild what was once a historic defense in Boston.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'